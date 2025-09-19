iPhone 17 Sales Begin: Hundreds Flock To Mumbai's BKC Apple Store | Watch

India tops the globe for the number of hours of work needed to afford the newly-launched iPhone 17, with an average Indian worker required to put in 967 hours at the country's mean wage.

This is according to a study conducted by Statista, which places India on top of the global list, followed by Vietnam, where it takes an average worker 598 hours to get their hands on an iPhone 17.

The base model of new iPhone 17 costs roughly $939 in India, which is surprisingly lower than most of the countries listed on the list, including Turkey, where it costs $1,885 to get an iPhone 17.

To put things into perspective, it would take a worker 1,749 hours to get their hands on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which costs Rs 1,34,999, in India.

Another interesting finding from the study suggests that even in Vietnam, which is second-highest on the list, an average worker needs 908 hours of work to afford an iPhone 17 Pro Max, still fewer than the 967 hours an Indian worker would need just for the base iPhone 17 model.