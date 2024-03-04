International Women's Day 2024: Here Are 5 Speeches For Students To Deliver On March 8

Happy International Women's Day! Today, we gather to celebrate the incredible achievements of women around the world, with a special focus on the fantastic contributions of Indian women. It's a day to appreciate the strength and determination shown by women in India across different spheres.

Throughout history, Indian women have played important roles in shaping society and standing up for equal rights. The late Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin in space, is strongly a trail and will be an inspiration for generations. Arundhati Bhattacharya, the first woman to lead the State Bank of India, is a great example of women breaking barriers of corporate leadership.

As we mark International Women's Day, let us think about the accomplishments of Indian women in our communities. Figures like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a pioneering entrepreneur in biotechnology, and Mary Kom, the celebrated boxer, show the remarkable progress Indian women are making in science, business, sports, and more.

In our workplaces and homes, let's aim to support and encourage one another, making sure that every Indian woman has the chance to reach her full potential. Happy International Women's Day!