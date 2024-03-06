International Women’s Day 2024 Gift Ideas: 7 Unique Presents Under Rs 2,000

Customised Lunch Boxes: Lunch boxes hold a special place in a woman’s life and this unique gift is both useful and tailored to their needs. Personalising them adds an element of appreciation to women’s daily contributions.

Candle Oil Diffusers: These diffusers help purify the surroundings and create a positive ambience. This can be a good way for your female colleagues or partner to de-stress and rejuvenate. This present is a good sign of gratitude.

Shoulder Bags: A good shoulder bag that is useful and trendy is a good present for this day. Water-resistant and eco-friendly shoulder bags are ideal for women. Shoulder bags with fancy handles or shapes can make the gift more special.

Scarves: Long, short, or tote scarves are preferable gift options. You can choose from varied colours and prints that match the personality of the female. This gift can be a healthy and useful option while travelling as it protects women from harmful sun rays.

Yoga Mats: This is not a work accessory but a functional gift option if your woman likes to be fit. This gift could be an encouragement to their healthy lifestyle. You can get the mat customised with a name or quote suitable for them.

Gourmet Tea Collection: Do women at your home enjoy sipping teas? Tea-time gourmet hamper can be a good idea for the ones who enjoy sipping their tea in peace. Different flavoured teas combined with snacks can be a good hamper idea. They can use this collection to relax on a tiring day.

Customised Spa Kit: An eco-friendly and sustainable spa kit can rejuvenate a female’s mind and body. This is an ideal gift for International Women’s Day as it allows women to pamper themselves and look more beautiful.

You can customise hampers based on the person’s personality or habits to make this day special for them. From customised mugs to munchies, you can gift them all in a hamper as your thoughts matter to them.