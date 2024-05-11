International Nurses Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
International Nurses Day is celebrated across the world, every year on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale to mark the contributions of nurses towards society.
International Nurses Day is an annual celebration honouring the invaluable contributions of nurses worldwide. It marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, and recognises the tireless efforts of nurses in providing compassionate care and promoting health and wellness in communities.
International Nurses Day 2024: Day and Date
International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year. This year, it falls on a Sunday.
International Nurses Day 2024: Theme
The theme for International Nurses Day 2024, as announced by Dr. Pamela Cipriano, president of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), is "Our Nurses Our Future, The Economic Power of Care".
This theme underscores the crucial role of nursing in healthcare systems and emphasises the significance of strategic investments in nursing for societal and economic benefits.
International Nurses Day 2024: History
The origins of International Nurses Day trace back to the advocacy efforts of Dorothy Sutherland in 1953, culminating in the official declaration of May 12 as 'International Nurses Day' in 1974. Since then, the day has been celebrated globally to pay tribute to nurses.
International Nurses Day 2024: Significance
Nurses serve as the backbone of healthcare services, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding public health and addressing global health challenges.
International Nurses Day serves as a reminder of the essential role nurses play in promoting well-being and improving health outcomes for individuals and communities.
What Is The International Council Of Nurses (ICN)
The International Council of Nurses (ICN) is a global organisation that champions nursing and healthcare leadership internationally. Dedicated to ensuring quality nursing care and advocating for sound health policies, ICN collaborates with national and international stakeholders to advance nursing practice and education. Each year, ICN selects a theme for International Nurses Day to highlight critical issues facing the nursing profession and showcase nurses' impactful contributions to healthcare.
Military Nursing Service Celebrates International Nurses Day
International Nurses Day 2024 was celebrated on Saturday at Ayurvigyan Auditorium, Army Hospital (R & R). Maj Gen Kanwarjit Singh, Offg Commandant Army Hospital (R&R) attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. Maj Gen Sheena P D. Principal Matron welcomed the gathering.
To commemorate the occasion, a debate on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Nursing: Boon or a Bane’ and a panel discussion on the theme was conducted. The eminent panelists discussed various aspects including challenges in the nursing profession, approaches to empower nurses, the leadership role of nurses, nursing education, digitalization in health care, nurse burn out, etc.