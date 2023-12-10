International Mountain Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And How To Celebrate
The day serves as a platform to raise global awareness about the challenges faced by mountain communities.
International Mountain Day is observed annually on December 11 to highlight the importance of sustainable mountain development and to raise awareness about the challenges faced by mountain communities.
International Mountain Day 2023: Theme
The theme of International Mountain Day 2023 is "Restoring mountain ecosystems." This theme was selected to fully include mountains in the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021–2030, co-led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN and the UN Environment Programme.
International Mountain Day 2023: History
On December 20, 2002, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 57/245, officially designating December 11 as International Mountain Day. In 2002, the International Year of Mountains was celebrated, further emphasising the global community's focus on these unique ecosystems.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) coordinates the annual celebration of the Day to foster greater awareness of mountain issues.
International Mountain Day 2023: Significance
International Mountain Day 2023 is significant as it is a chance to increase awareness about the relevance of mountain ecosystems. It calls for nature-based solutions, best practices and investments that build resilience, reduce vulnerability.
International Mountains Day raises awareness about the need to protect mountain ecosystems and the rich biodiversity, preserve the cultural heritage associated with these regions. The day serves as a platform to raise global awareness about the challenges faced by mountain communities, including issues like climate change and environmental degradation.
Join us for the #InternationalMountainDay high-level event 'Restoring mountain ecosystems' at #COP28â°ï¸#MountainsMatter— Mountain Partnership (@UNmountains) December 4, 2023
ð Monday, 11 December 2023 at 14.00-15.00 GST (GMT+4)
ðFood and Agriculture Pavilion, UNFCCC COP 28, Dubai, United Arab Emirateshttps://t.co/bSRxMbYl3d@FAO pic.twitter.com/5kf8jKMmN2
International Mountain Day 2023: How To Celebrate?
On International Mountain Day, 2023, here's what you can do:
Arrange hiking trips or outdoor activities in mountainous areas. This not only promotes physical well-being but also allows participants to appreciate the beauty and importance of mountains firsthand.
Coordinate clean-up campaigns in mountainous regions to address issues of environmental degradation.
Join the conversation on social media using the #MountainsMatter hashtag. Pass on some of this year's key messages or take a photo of your favourite mountain and share it on social media
Organise or participate in activities that celebrate mountains, including virtual presentations and events, photo competitions, art exhibitions and hikes.
Check out the International Mountain Day social media kit for resources that can be shared widely across your networks.