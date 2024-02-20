International Mother Language Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
Every year, people worldwide join hands to celebrate International Mother Language Day. This special day, recognised by UNESCO, is a time to appreciate the variety of languages spoken across the globe.
This celebration has its roots in the efforts to recognise and honour the struggles faced by those advocating for their language rights. Let's take a closer look at why International Mother Language Day is significant and how it promotes understanding and unity among diverse communities.
International Mother Language Day 2024: Day And Date
International Mother Language Day falls on Wednesday, February 21.
International Mother Language Day 2024: Theme
The theme for International Mother Language Day 2024 is 'Multilingual Education is a Pillar of Intergenerational Learning'. This theme emphasises the vital role of languages in fostering inclusive education and preserving indigenous languages. Multilingual education is viewed as a crucial element for breaking down barriers between home and school, promoting effective learning, and ensuring equitable access to education for all.
International Mother Language Day 2024: History
International Mother Language Day was established by UNESCO in 1999, with the first celebration taking place in 2000. Inspired by the Bengali language movement, the day aims to protect languages from disappearing. The global celebration serves as a reminder of the importance of linguistic diversity in promoting tolerance, respect, and understanding among different communities.
International Mother Language Day 2024: Significance
The significance of International Mother Language Day is underscored by the threat to linguistic diversity. A substantial decrease in the number of languages worldwide poses challenges, with 40% of the global population lacking access to education in their native language.
The focus on multilingual education, particularly in early childhood education, is seen as a key commitment to public life growth and sustainable development goals.
Multilingual education is recognised as a pillar for intergenerational learning and cultural preservation, promoting inclusive societies and preserving non-dominant, minority, and indigenous languages. The day serves as a call to action to address the challenges faced by linguistic diversity globally and underscores the benefits of using native languages in education.