International Moon Day 2024: Date, History And Significance

International Moon Day is celebrated on July 20 every year to mark the anniversary of the first human landing on the lunar surface. This day serves as a reminder of all the attempts made to explore the lunar surface.

International Moon Day is also celebrated to honour and appreciate the contribution of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the first astronauts to set foot on the moon in 1969.

This day helps people realise how technology has evolved over the years and that there is more to explore in the future.