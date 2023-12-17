International Migrants Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance And More
International Migrants Day serves as a crucial reminder of the interconnectedness of migration and global development.
The UN General Assembly proclaimed December 18 International Migrants Day to recognise the large and increasing number of migrants across the world.
With an estimated 272 million migrants, the day is observed annually to acknowledge the global contributions and challenges faced by migrants. It highlights the interconnectedness between migration and global development, emphasising the importance of upholding the rights of all individuals, regardless of their migratory status.
Significance Of International Migrants Day
International Migrants Day serves as a crucial reminder of the interconnectedness of migration and global development. It highlights the contributions of migrants to their host countries, the challenges they face, and the need for inclusive and sustainable solutions to address migration issues. The day also promotes dialogue, understanding, and respect between migrants and host communities, fostering a more just and equitable world for all.
International Migrants Day 2023: Theme
This year's theme, ‘Promoting Safe Migration’, focuses on addressing the vulnerability and marginalisation often experienced by migrants. Since 2014, more than 50,000 migrants have lost their lives as they embarked on perilous migratory routes across the world.
International Migration Facts
In 2020, over 281 million people were international migrants. This means approximately 3.6% of the world’s population currently lives outside their country of origin. Over 59 million people were internally displaced by the end of 2021.
Migration occurs for various reasons, including economic opportunities, family reunification, education, and escape from conflict or environmental challenges.
Who Is An International Migrant?
The United Nations has adopted a comprehensive definition for statistical purposes. It considers any person who has changed their country of residence as an international migrant. This definition includes individuals irrespective of their legal status, the nature of their movement, or the motives behind their migration.
Migration & The 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development lists 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The principles of equality and non-discrimination are at its core, and it commits to “leave no one behind”. It also recognises that migration is a power driver of sustainable development, for migrants and their communities.
History Of International Migrants Day: Key Milestones
1945: Establishment of the United Nations, laying the groundwork for international cooperation on migration issues.
1951: Adoption of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, defining the rights of refugees and establishing legal protections.
1990: Adoption of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, providing comprehensive protections for migrant workers.
2000: Proclamation of December 18th as International Migrants Day by the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the importance of migration and the need to protect migrants' rights.
2018: Adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, a framework for international cooperation on migration governance.
Quotes On Migrants
"Migrants are not a burden. They are a gift." – Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations.
"Migration is a human right, not a crime." – António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
"Migrants are not just workers. They are individuals with dreams, hopes, and aspirations." – Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile.
"Migration is a positive force that has enriched societies for centuries." – Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
"We should not fear migration. We should embrace it as an opportunity to learn from each other and build a more inclusive world." – Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.