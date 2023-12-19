International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Date, History And Significance
International Human Solidarity Day is a reminder to people that we can work in solidarity to attain common goals of social justice, peace, and sustainable development and ultimately make the world a better place.
This day is observed to address global challenges with the consistent contribution of communities, individuals, and nations. This day results in a collective initiative for an equitable world.
International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Date
The United Nations General Assembly declared the International Human Solidarity Day on December 20, 2005. This day is celebrated every year to promote the values of cooperation and solidarity among individuals worldwide.
International Human Solidarity Day 2023: History
Solidarity is an amalgamation of purposes, preferences, or sympathies among individuals that acquired significance in the 21st century to build international relations.
The United Nations is based on the principles of harmony and unity acknowledging the importance of international solidarity to attain its Sustainable Development Goals.
The UN General Assembly officially announced December 20 as the International Human Solidarity Day. This day prioritizes spreading awareness and achieving the global challenges of hunger, poverty, conflict, and disease.
International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Significance
This day is a gentle reminder to citizens across the world regarding the shared responsibility of building a better world.
International Human Solidarity Day is:
a day to celebrate our unity in diversity;
a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements;
a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity;
a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication;
a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.
International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Quotes And Messages
The first step in the evolution of ethics is a sense of solidarity with other human beings. - Albert Schweitzer
We want the world our children inherit to be defined by the values enshrined in the U.N. Charter: peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance, and solidarity. - Antonio Guterres
Solidarity is defined as one of the essential tools in the millennium declaration context. - Unknown
Let us celebrate the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day by celebrating unity in diversity because despite our differences we all are one.
No matter how different we are from each other, we are still so much similar in so many ways. Happy International Human Solidarity Day.
Together we can help in the eradication of poverty. Let us come together and join hands against poverty. Happy International Human Solidarity Day.
There is nothing impossible in this world if we unite together. Warm greetings on International Human Solidarity Day to all.