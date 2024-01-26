International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: Date, History And Significance

United States President Joe Biden on Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, saying in a statement that it was “more pressing than ever” for Americans to bear in mind the atrocities committed by and evil of the Nazis, and the dangers of antisemitism.

"Tomorrow, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we join nations around the world and pause to mourn one of the darkest chapters in human history, when six million Jews were systematically targeted and murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators in the Holocaust during the 1930s and 1940s," Biden said.

"On this somber International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we hold the Jewish community and the people of Israel close in our hearts. We recommit to carrying forward the lessons of the Shoah, to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate-fueled violence, and to bringing the hostages home. And we remember the enduring strength, spirit, and resilience of the Jewish people – even in the darkest of times," he said.

