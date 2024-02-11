International Epilepsy Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
International Epilepsy Day aims to eliminate misconceptions, encourage open dialogue, and create a supportive community.
International Epilepsy Day, an annual awareness initiative led by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE), will be observed on February 12.
This global campaign aims to raise awareness about epilepsy, dispel misconceptions, and advocate for the rights and well-being of people living with epilepsy.
International Epilepsy Day 2024: Day And Date
International Epilepsy Day is observed annually on the second Monday of February, serving as a platform for individuals worldwide to share their experiences with epilepsy and promote understanding about this neurological condition. This year, it falls on February 12.
International Epilepsy Day 2024: Theme
The theme for 2024, 'Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey', focuses on personal achievements amid the challenges brought on by the condition. It encourages people to share successes and to break the silence. International Epilepsy Day is meant to celebrate the strength and milestones of those living with epilepsy.
International Epilepsy Day 2024: History
International Epilepsy Day was instituted in 2015. It is one of the world's oldest known medical conditions, yet there is a lot of misunderstanding and public fear about it. This day aims to create awareness and sensitise people about epilepsy. It also serves to empower people afflicted by the condition and seek appropriate legislation to protect their rights.
International Epilepsy Day 2024: Significance
Despite affecting people worldwide, epilepsy still carries stigma. International Epilepsy Day aims to eliminate misconceptions, encourage open dialogue, and create a supportive community. This day is vital in challenging superstitions. It seeks to eliminate discrimination and foster understanding about epilepsy.
This year's focus revolves around the implementation of the World Health Organisation's 10-year Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders (2022-2031). The plan includes specific targets to increase service coverage for epilepsy and enhance human rights protection for those affected.