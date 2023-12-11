International Day Of Neutrality 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Every year, International Day of Neutrality is observed on December 12. According to the United Nations, the day's purpose is to raise public awareness of the importance of neutrality in intergovernmental relations.
The UN defines neutrality as the legal status arising from the abstention of a state from all participation in a war between other states, the maintenance of an attitude of impartiality toward the belligerents and the recognition by the belligerents of this abstention and impartiality.
International Day Of Neutrality 2023: History
On February 2, 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted without a vote resolution 71/275 — introduced by Turkmenistan which has been recognized by the UN as a permanently neutral state since 12 December 1995. The resolution noted the link between the preservation of peace and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and declared 12 December as the International Day of Neutrality.
The aforementioned GA resolution also proposes that UN Secretary-General continue to cooperate closely with the neutral states, with a view to implementing the principles of preventive diplomacy and utilizing them in the mediation activities.
What Is Preventive Diplomacy?
The United Nations says that it is committed to moving from a culture of "reaction" to one of "prevention".
The term "Preventive diplomacy" refers to diplomatic action taken to prevent disputes from escalating into conflicts and to limit the spread of conflicts when they occur. While it is conducted in different forms and fora, both public and private, the most common expression of preventive diplomacy is found in the work of envoys dispatched to crisis areas to encourage dialogue, compromise and the peaceful resolution of tensions.
International Day Of Neutrality 2023: Significance
Since its inception, the United Nations has played a crucial role in helping to mediate inter- and intra-state conflicts at all stages: before they escalate into armed conflict, after the outbreak of violence, and during the implementation of peace agreements. Successful conflict mediation requires an adequate support system to provide envoys with the proper staff assistance and advice and ensure that talks have the needed logistical and financial resources.
UN peacemaking flourished in the decade following the end of the Cold War, as many longstanding armed conflicts were brought to an end through political negotiated settlements. The organization continues to play a preeminent role in peacemaking, working increasingly in partnership with regional organizations to bring ongoing conflicts to an end, and to prevent new crises from emerging or escalating.