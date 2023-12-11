International Day Of Neutrality 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Every year, International Day of Neutrality is observed on December 12. According to the United Nations, the day's purpose is to raise public awareness of the importance of neutrality in intergovernmental relations.

The UN defines neutrality as the legal status arising from the abstention of a state from all participation in a war between other states, the maintenance of an attitude of impartiality toward the belligerents and the recognition by the belligerents of this abstention and impartiality.