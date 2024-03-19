International Day Of Happiness 2024: Date, History, Significance And More
March 20 marks a day of profound significance - the International Day of Happiness. It is a day dedicated to recognising and cherishing the essence of joy in our lives. Happiness, the driving force of our existence, deserves celebration and reflection. As we celebrate this special day, let’s delve into its significance, history, and the ethos it embodies
International Day of Happiness 2024: Day
This year, the International Day of Happiness falls on a Wednesday. This day provides an opportune moment for individuals, communities, and nations to reflect on what brings them true contentment and fulfillment.
International Day of Happiness 2024: Date
Since its inception on July 12, 2012, the International Day of Happiness has been observed annually on March 20. As the world comes together on this day, it emphasises the universal quest for happiness and the need to prioritise well-being in our societies.
International Day of Happiness 2024: History
The roots of the International Day of Happiness trace back to the General Assembly of the United Nations which declared March 20 as a day to recognise happiness and well-being as fundamental human goals. This resolution was inspired by Bhutan's pioneering focus on Gross National Happiness, highlighting the importance of holistic measures of progress beyond economic indicators.
International Day of Happiness 2024: Significance
The significance of the International Day of Happiness lies in its recognition of happiness as a fundamental human right and a key component of sustainable development. By promoting inclusive and equitable approaches to economic growth, the day underscores the importance of fostering happiness and well-being for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances.