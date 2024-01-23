International Day Of Education 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance Of The Day
International Day of Education underlines the significance of education and how it shapes a child’s life.
Education is a basic necessity for any child in the world. As per UNESCO statistics, 250 million children and youth are currently deprived of this right and are out of school. Kids in remote areas, under-developed countries, and war zones are the worst hit.
International Day of Education underlines the significance of education and how it shapes a child’s life. It aims to create awareness about the potential of education as a powerful transformative tool. This day is dedicated to
campaign for better access to learning for children worldwide and to celebrate the role of education in shaping a better world.
International Day Of Education 2024: Date
The United States General Assembly has adopted January 24 as the International Day of Education.
International Day Of Education 2024: History
This day was first celebrated on January 24, 2019, after 58 member states, including Nigeria, co-authorised it at the United Nations General Assembly.
UNESCO observes this day with educational institutes and countries worldwide. This day is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 adopted in 2015. Sustainable Development Goal 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights calls for mandatory and free elementary education. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989, states all countries should make higher education accessible to all students.
International Day Of Education 2024: Theme
This year marks the sixth International Day of Education. Amid a surge in violent conflicts along with racism, discrimination, hate speeches, and xenophobia worldwide, the theme for this year is 'learning for lasting peace'.
UNESCO states the world needs an active commitment to peace that empowers learners to seek knowledge, attitudes, values, behaviours, and skills.
International Day Of Education 2024: Significance
Apart from being a basic right, education provides an individual the opportunity to walk out of poverty and seek a better future. Quality education offers children the opportunity to evolve across genders and geographies. Education is the ultimate solution to break the vicious poverty cycle.
Seeking peace, eliminating poverty, encouraging opportunities, global citizenship, and Sustainable Development Goals are a few reasons to observe this day.
International Day Of Education 2024: Popular Quotes
The ability to read, write, and analyse; the confidence to stand up and demand justice and equality; the qualifications and connections to get your foot in the door and take your seat at the table, all of that starts with education. - Michelle Obama, US attorney, author and former first lady
Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school. -Albert Einstein, Physicist
The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go. -Dr. Seuss, Author