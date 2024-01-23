International Day Of Education 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance Of The Day

Education is a basic necessity for any child in the world. As per UNESCO statistics, 250 million children and youth are currently deprived of this right and are out of school. Kids in remote areas, under-developed countries, and war zones are the worst hit.

International Day of Education underlines the significance of education and how it shapes a child’s life. It aims to create awareness about the potential of education as a powerful transformative tool. This day is dedicated to

campaign for better access to learning for children worldwide and to celebrate the role of education in shaping a better world.