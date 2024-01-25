International Customs Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
International Customs Day is held on January 26 to honour the work done by customs officials worldwide. Customs agencies are vital for smooth cross-border trade, revenue generation, and to prevent illegal trade.
On this day, members of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) organise events to raise awareness and showcase the crucial role of Customs officials in facilitating legitimate trade and maintaining international security.
International Customs Day: Date
International Customs Day is observed annually on January 26. This date commemorates the founding of the WCO and highlights the importance of customs in facilitating smooth cross-border trade operations.
International Customs Day 2024: Theme
The theme for International Customs Day 2024 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose', reflects the dynamic nature of Customs operations in the contemporary global landscape.
The theme emphasises adaptability and inclusivity in Customs practices, aiming to create a more interconnected, efficient, and purpose-driven global trade environment.
International Customs Day: History
International Customs Day traces its roots back to the establishment of the WCO, formerly known as the Customs Co-operation Council (CCC), in 1952. The WCO, as an intergovernmental body, was formed to enhance the efficiency of Customs administrations globally. Its inaugural session took place on January 26, 1953, with 17 participating member nations. Today, the WCO boasts of 183 member administrations overseeing nearly 98% of world trade.
International Customs Day: Significance
International Customs Day holds immense significance as it recognises the hard work of Customs agents who play a crucial role in maintaining government security and ensuring the smooth flow of trade across borders. It serves as a reminder for individuals to be aware of their country's Customs laws when travelling so that it facilitates compliance and eases the workload of Customs officials. This day also honours the contributions of Customs agencies to international trade, particularly during times of supply-chain disruptions like the Covid-19 pandemic.
What Is Customs?
Customs is a governmental organisation responsible for tax collection and overseeing the movement of goods into and out of a nation, encompassing animals, vehicles, people, and hazardous materials. The Customs authorities of a country enforce laws and regulations concerning the import and export of goods; some items may face restrictions or be prohibited. Moreover, the WCO serves as an intergovernmental body regulating the diverse customs agencies engaged in global trade.
International Customs Day: Wishes And Quotes
"On International Customs Day, we extend our gratitude to Customs officials worldwide for their dedication to ensuring secure and efficient trade."
"May this International Customs Day remind us of the importance of Customs operations in building a connected and harmonious global community."
"Wishing Customs agencies success in navigating the ever-changing landscape of international trade with adaptability and purposeful engagement."
"Customs clearances are the gateway to global trade, connecting nations and fostering economic growth."
"On International Customs Day, let's celebrate the men and women who work diligently to ensure the smooth flow of goods across borders, promoting harmony and prosperity."
"Customs officers are the unsung heroes of international trade, ensuring that the wheels of commerce turn smoothly and safely."