International Chess Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Famous Indian Players And More
Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking and elements of art.
International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 to commemorate the establishment of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924.
This day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2019, acknowledging the global popularity of chess.
International Chess Day 2024: History
The origins of chess can be traced back to the ancient game of chaturanga in India around the 6th century, which later spread to Persia, becoming shatranj, and eventually evolving into the modern game of chess we know today.
The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed July 20 as World Chess Day on December 12, 2019. However, chess players around the world have been celebrating International Chess Day on July 20 since 1966 under the initiative of FIDE.
On July 20, FIDE turns 100! ð¯ âï¸— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 14, 2024
What are your wishes for FIDE, and what would you like to see in the next 100 years of the International Chess Federation?
ð®ð³ Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) wishes us a happy birthday! ð¥³ ð pic.twitter.com/Ey9zYtKt19
International Chess Day 2024: Significance
International Chess Day is significant as it recognises the role of the FIDE in supporting international cooperation for chess activity and aims to improve harmony among all people of the world. The day also aims to provide an important platform to foster, dialogue, solidarity and a culture of peace.
International Chess Day also promotes chess as a powerful tool for education, mental and social development. Chess is more than just a game; it is a strategic exercise that enhances cognitive skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and memory.
International Chess Day 2024: Famous Indian Players
From the legendary Viswanathan Anand, a multiple World Champion, to the current generation of prodigies like Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and D. Gukesh, Indian chess players have made their mark globally. Here are some of the few famous Indian chess players:
Viswanathan Anand
Koneru Humpy
R Praggnanandhaa
Vaishali Rameshbabu
Gukesh D
Nihal Sarin
Vidit Gujrathi
Krishnan Sasikiran
Pentala Harikrishna
Surya Shekhar Ganguly
Abhijeet Gupta
Arjun Erigaisi
Harika Dronavalli
Tania Sachdev
Sandipan Chanda
Did you know that, in the July 2024 #FIDEratings, three Indian players are simultaneously in the world's top 10 for the first time ever?— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 6, 2024
And the oldest is just 20 years old! ð¥
ð®ð³ Arjun Erigaisi -@ArjunErigaisi ð®ð³
Ranking: #4
Rating: 2778
Age: 20
ð®ð³ Gukesh D - @DGukesh ð®ð³â¦ pic.twitter.com/3wxvx1gL3e
International Chess Day 2024: Factfile
Here are some facts as listed by the UN:
About 70% of the adult population (US, UK, Germany, Russia, India) has played chess at some point in their lives; 605 million adults play chess regularly.
Mathematically, there are more possible chess games than atoms in the Observable Universe.
It is possible to checkmate an opponent in chess in two moves.
Today, there are over 2,000 identifiable variants of the game.