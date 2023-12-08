International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Date, History, Theme And Significance
This global observance is dedicated to raising awareness about the corrosive effect of corruption on societies and economies worldwide.
International Anti-Corruption Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a call for action to fight corruption and shape a future where fairness and honesty are the norm rather than an exception.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Date
The United Nations General Assembly declared December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day. It was in this year 20 years ago that the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) was adopted. It is the first global legally binding instrument against corruption.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: History
Corruption is a worldwide malaise that slows down economic development, reduces the potential of democratic institutions, and triggers governmental instability. The United Nations General Assembly traced the roots of corruption and their negative impact on society at large. The Assembly, therefore, designated a specific day- International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD)-to highlight the challenges posed by corruption, its far-reaching consequences and to underscore the need to tackle it at all levels.
Approximately 190 parties have committed to the Convention’s anti-corruption obligations, highlighting near-universal recognition of the significance of good accountability, governance, and political commitment.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Theme
The theme for this year's IACD theme is ‘Uniting the World against Corruption’.
This theme highlights the significant link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. The fundamental notion of the theme is that tackling corruption is everyone's responsibility.
States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth, all play a prominent role in saying no to corruption.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Significance
The 2023 IACD is a significant milestone as it marks 20 years of the UN Convention against Corruption. It is important to celebrate this marker and appreciate the positive changes that have come about through everyone's collective efforts. Simultaneously, this day also helps us reflect on the crucial gaps that need to be addressed.
Efforts to combat corruption are included in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), too. SDG 16, which fosters just, peaceful and inclusive societies, states that “corruption and bribery in all their forms” must be reduced.
“Strengthening the rule of law and promoting human rights is key to this process, as is reducing the flow of illicit arms, combating corruption, and ensuring inclusive participation at all times,” SDG 16 notes.