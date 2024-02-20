Instagram Influencer's Reel Attracts Comments From Top Brands; Here's The Story

A reel by an Instagram content creator named Cameron (@cmrn.rides) has gone viral on social media. Cameron, who makes engaging and funny content wearing a helmet on the platform uniquely invited engagement from brands through his reel.

On December 31, 2023, he posted a reel triggering a call-to-action from brands where he invited them to comment on his post and said he would purchase from them. “If a brand comments on this video, I’ll buy something from that brand,” the post said.