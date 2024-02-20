Instagram Influencer's Reel Attracts Comments From Top Brands; Here's The Story
On December 31, 2023, he posted a reel triggering a call-to-action from brands where he invited them to comment on his post and said he would purchase from them.
A reel by an Instagram content creator named Cameron (@cmrn.rides) has gone viral on social media. Cameron, who makes engaging and funny content wearing a helmet on the platform uniquely invited engagement from brands through his reel.
The challenge was easy yet creative and the comments section was filled with humorous and interesting responses from Indian brands.
The reel has raked over 28 million views and popular brands such as BookMyShow, Dominos India, Swiggy, Sugar Cosmetics, and Zomato have commented on it. The post has garnered over 27,000 comments so far from people and brands.
Skoda India reverted to the post, mentioning ‘Reached here late, stuck in traffic.”
Here’s how other popular brands reacted to the reel.
The reel started grabbing more attention when X users shared screenshots of the Instagram comments.
Several users found the post funny and started participating in the comment section.