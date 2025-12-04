INR Hits 90: You May Need Rs 10 Crore Just For Your Child's US Degree, Says Radhika Gupta
People underestimate the impact of inflation when they do financial planning, not just for education but even retirement, she says.
As the Indian rupee breached the 90-mark against the US dollar, Edelweiss MD & CEO Radhika Gupta reignited discussions on the escalating costs of international education.
In her latest post on X, Gupta said she has received "a lot of messages" on that Rs 10-crore figure, especially now that the rupee has hit 90.
While stressing that she cannot predict where the currency will be in a year, Gupta argues it is "safe to factor in 2–4% currency depreciation over a long period" because India needs a competitive exchange rate to support exports.
"What we cannot predict, we can prepare for," she added, recommending diversification into international assets, particularly for families anticipating overseas expenses.
Gupta also wrote about barriers to overseas investments, noting that Liberalised Remittance Scheme limits have constrained many Indians. However, she teased upcoming solutions.
She wrote, "Solving that problem via GIFT [City], very soon with two funds!"
GIFT City, India's international financial hub in Gujarat, allows easier access to global markets through mutual funds, bypassing some LRS restrictions.
10 cr education!?— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 4, 2025
I had got a lot of messages around these posts on saving 10 cr. for a US education in 15 years.
One of the prime reasons for factoring in such large costs was currency depreciation. As INR hits 90, multiple folks are writing back to me.
The latest post was in reference to her earlier post on X in May explaining why she is targeting a Rs 8–10 crore corpus for her young son’s higher education abroad.
Her math: a full US degree that costs around Rs 2.5 crore today could swell to nearly Rs 10 crore over 16 years if you factor in about 5% annual education inflation and 4% rupee depreciation against the dollar.
I've got a bunch of baffled messages about how education can cost 10 cr.— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) May 20, 2025
The math is simple
Current 4 US education: 2.5 cr
Inflation: 5%
Currency depreciation: 4%
Time: 16 years
2.5 * (1.09^16) = 9.9 cr
We underestimate the impact of inflation when we do our financialâ¦
Closing her post with the line, "We underestimate the impact of inflation when we do our financial planning, not just for education but even retirement. Always do the numbers and plan early!"
Gupta turns the rupee’s slide into a broader reminder that long-term financial planning for goals like education must account not just for inflation at home, but also for currency moves and access to global assets, factors that, for many Indian families, are now impossible to ignore.