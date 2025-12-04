INR Hits 90: You May Need Rs 10 Crore Just For Your Child's US Degree, Says Radhika Gupta

As the Indian rupee breached the 90-mark against the US dollar, Edelweiss MD & CEO Radhika Gupta reignited discussions on the escalating costs of international education.

In her latest post on X, Gupta said she has received "a lot of messages" on that Rs 10-crore figure, especially now that the rupee has hit 90.

While stressing that she cannot predict where the currency will be in a year, Gupta argues it is "safe to factor in 2–4% currency depreciation over a long period" because India needs a competitive exchange rate to support exports.

"What we cannot predict, we can prepare for," she added, recommending diversification into international assets, particularly for families anticipating overseas expenses.

Gupta also wrote about barriers to overseas investments, noting that Liberalised Remittance Scheme limits have constrained many Indians. However, she teased upcoming solutions.

She wrote, "Solving that problem via GIFT [City], very soon with two funds!"

GIFT City, India's international financial hub in Gujarat, allows easier access to global markets through mutual funds, bypassing some LRS restrictions.