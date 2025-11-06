Influencer Claims Wife Quit Prestigious Govt Job In Delhi Over Pollution: Internet Divided

Financial influencer and investor Akshat Shrivastava recently shared on X that his wife, who had secured an impressive 8th rank in the UPSC exam, decided to quit her prestigious government job due to Delhi's alarming pollution levels.

Shrivastava’s wife was selected as a Group A officer in the Indian Economic Service. However, this would have meant spending a large chunk of her career in Delhi, which compelled her to quit the job due to the long-term impact of air pollution in the national capital, he shared.

“Most of her career, she would be in Delhi. Looking at the pollution situation. And, our young son, she decided to quit. Was the decision difficult? Yes (like who leaves a Group A government job?) Do we regret 1 bit? Absolutely not,” Shrivastava said on X on Wednesday.

He further pointed out the factors that make the situation even more hopeless. “None of the governments care, citizens are mostly brainwashed and the onus is on you to save yourself,” Shrivastava said.