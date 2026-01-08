Influencer Atharva Sudame Fined Rs 50,000 For Filming Reels Inside Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Bus

Pune's civic-run bus corporation has fined social media influencer Atharv Sudame Rs 50,000 for filming reels inside one of its buses without permission.

Sudame made reels inside a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus, which featured uniform, electronic ticketing machines and the civic undertaking's badge without authorisation, an official said on Thursday.

The notice with the Rs 50,000 fine was slapped on Sudame after he failed to respond to the first one, sent on January 2, seeking his clarification within a one-week period, he added.