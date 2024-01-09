Indonesia Earthquake: 6.7 Magnitude Quake Strikes Talaud Islands

Last week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake striking 98 km west-southwest of Balai Pungut, Indonesia. This happened on Thursday, with the earthquake's depth recorded at 221.7 km.

The time of the earthquake was 00:41:18 (UTC 05:30). The USGS noted the epicentre's coordinates at 0.709°N latitude and 100.476°E longitude.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.