Indonesia Earthquake: 6.7 Magnitude Quake Strikes Talaud Islands
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 that struck Kepulauan Talaud in Indonesia on Tuesday. The quake occurred at 2.18 am, IST.
According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively and occurred at a depth of 80 km. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property in the region.
Last week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake striking 98 km west-southwest of Balai Pungut, Indonesia. This happened on Thursday, with the earthquake's depth recorded at 221.7 km.
The time of the earthquake was 00:41:18 (UTC 05:30). The USGS noted the epicentre's coordinates at 0.709°N latitude and 100.476°E longitude.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Earthquake in Japan
On January 1, a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning along the coast of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, according to Japanese news agency NHK TV. A total of around 21 earthquakes, registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger, struck central Japan in quick succession over 90 minutes.
Japan's Kyodo news agency on Friday, January 5 said that the death toll in the earthquake rose to 92 with over 240 people still missing.
(With PTI inputs)