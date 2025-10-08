IndiGo To Review Cargo Labelling System After Backlash Over 'Elephant' Tag On Coffin
The airline is holding discussions to make changes to this way of labelling and there was no intention to hurt anybody's sentiment, sources said.
IndiGo airlines on Wednesday said it is considering changes to its luggage labelling system after an image of an 'elephant' sticker with a tag saying 'extreme heavy' on a coffin sparked social media criticism.
The airline is holding discussions to make changes to this way of labelling and there was no intention to hurt anybody's sentiment, sources told NDTV regarding the incident.
"Such symbols are meant for labourers who carry the cargo to help convey the requirement for maximum manpower in a simple and easy-to-understand way," sources said, expressing regret.
Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment. You might want to change the âExtreme Heavyâ sticker with an elephant on it.— Hirav (@hiravaero) October 5, 2025
Just for the respect of the one who has departed
This video has surfaced over Instagram by an agency involved in transporting humanâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ekgYA1TMPh
The image was shared on X by a user named Hirav who said in the caption, "Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment. You might want to change the "Extreme Heavy" sticker with an elephant on it. Just for the respect of the one who has departed."
The user added that the video was posted on Instagram by an agency involved in transporting human remains.
The shipment was being taken from Delhi to Patna, complete with documents and a passport.
The image divided the Internet, with some X users claiming it was a blatant "breach of privacy for the departed and their family", while others saying it's part of standard practice.