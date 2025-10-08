Business NewsTrendingIndiGo To Review Cargo Labelling System After Backlash Over 'Elephant' Tag On Coffin
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo To Review Cargo Labelling System After Backlash Over 'Elephant' Tag On Coffin

The airline is holding discussions to make changes to this way of labelling and there was no intention to hurt anybody's sentiment, sources said.

08 Oct 2025, 01:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
IndiGo
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

IndiGo airlines on Wednesday said it is considering changes to its luggage labelling system after an image of an 'elephant' sticker with a tag saying 'extreme heavy' on a coffin sparked social media criticism.

The airline is holding discussions to make changes to this way of labelling and there was no intention to hurt anybody's sentiment, sources told NDTV regarding the incident.

"Such symbols are meant for labourers who carry the cargo to help convey the requirement for maximum manpower in a simple and easy-to-understand way," sources said, expressing regret.

The image was shared on X by a user named Hirav who said in the caption, "Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment. You might want to change the "Extreme Heavy" sticker with an elephant on it. Just for the respect of the one who has departed."

The user added that the video was posted on Instagram by an agency involved in transporting human remains.

The shipment was being taken from Delhi to Patna, complete with documents and a passport.

The image divided the Internet, with some X users claiming it was a blatant "breach of privacy for the departed and their family", while others saying it's part of standard practice.

ALSO READ

IndiGo's Cost Management, Fleet Expansion Fuel Morgan Stanley's Bullish 25% Upside
Opinion
IndiGo's Cost Management, Fleet Expansion Fuel Morgan Stanley's Bullish 25% Upside
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT