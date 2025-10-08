IndiGo To Review Cargo Labelling System After Backlash Over 'Elephant' Tag On Coffin

IndiGo airlines on Wednesday said it is considering changes to its luggage labelling system after an image of an 'elephant' sticker with a tag saying 'extreme heavy' on a coffin sparked social media criticism.

The airline is holding discussions to make changes to this way of labelling and there was no intention to hurt anybody's sentiment, sources told NDTV regarding the incident.

"Such symbols are meant for labourers who carry the cargo to help convey the requirement for maximum manpower in a simple and easy-to-understand way," sources said, expressing regret.