IndiGo Flight Cancellations: How To Claim Refund? Here’s All You Need To Know

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is battling one of its most serious operational meltdowns in recent years, with mass flight cancellations and extensive delays throwing air travel into disarray across the country. The chaos has resulted in stranded passengers and long queues at airports.

Since Tuesday, Dec. 2, lakhs of passengers have been affected by disruptions triggered largely by an acute pilot shortage. On Wednesday, Dec. 3, more than 200 flights were reportedly cancelled.