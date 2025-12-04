IndiGo Cancellations: Steps To Check Flight Status As Crew Shortage Triggers Massive Disruptions
The airline said that it is working to stabilise operations and manage the shortage, while apologising to passengers for the inconvenience.
IndiGo has cancelled more than 100 flights across multiple airports as the largest Indian airline suffered operational challenges due to a crew shortage. The chaos has left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports nationwide.
According to news agency PTI, the massive disruption in flight operations has been noticed due to new crew rest rules.
"IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports," a source told news agency PTI.
According to the news agency, more than 100 flights were cancelled across major airports. Bengaluru saw 42 cancellations, Delhi 38, Mumbai 33, and Hyderabad 19. Many other flights faced long delays.
IndiGo’s Response
Amid the crisis, the airline said that it is working to stabilise operations and manage the shortage, while apologising to passengers for the inconvenience.
The challenges include "minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," an IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday.
Chaos At Airports Leaves Passengers Frustrated
Amid the chaos, social media remains flooded with posts from frustrated passengers. Many shared videos and photos showing long queues, crowded terminals and a lack of clear communication. The widespread disruptions have left passengers struggling with sudden schedule changes and uncertainty at airports nationwide.
"IndiGo...my flight to my destination was cancelled and your system still shows me “ineligible” for Plan B of rescheduling," a passenger wrote on X. Dozens of others shared similar complaints on the platform. IndiGo has responded to several posts, assuring passengers that assistance will be provided.
For passengers’ convenience, IndiGo offers an online service to check the latest flight status. Passengers scheduled to travel via IndiGo in the near future can visit the airline’s website or use the mobile app to view real-time updates.
@IndiGo6E my flight has been cancelled from your side and yet my PNR is being shown as not eligible for your plan B. No help from your AI bots.— Dr. Pareexit Shevde (@DrPareexitS) December 4, 2025
Please respond ASAP
Steps To Check IndiGo Flight Status Online:
1. Open IndiGo’s flight status page or app: https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html
2. Choose to search by flight number or PNR.
3. Enter the required details, such as flight number or PNR.
4. Select the departure or arrival option and the travel date.
5. Click “Search Flight” to view the live status.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is investigating the disruptions. The regulator has asked IndiGo to explain the reasons behind the mass cancellations and outline its plan to reduce delays. Meanwhile, passengers can keep track of their latest flight status online to avoid further inconvenience. They can also reach out to IndiGo’s social media handles for further support.