IndiGo Cancellations: Steps To Check Flight Status As Crew Shortage Triggers Massive Disruptions

IndiGo has cancelled more than 100 flights across multiple airports as the largest Indian airline suffered operational challenges due to a crew shortage. The chaos has left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

According to news agency PTI, the massive disruption in flight operations has been noticed due to new crew rest rules.

"IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports," a source told news agency PTI.

According to the news agency, more than 100 flights were cancelled across major airports. Bengaluru saw 42 cancellations, Delhi 38, Mumbai 33, and Hyderabad 19. Many other flights faced long delays.