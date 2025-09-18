India's Millionaire Households Nearly Double In Four Years: Hurun India Report

India has become a fast-growing hub for millionaires, with a total number of households with a net worth of at least Rs 8.5 crore seeing a 90% growth since 2021.

The total number of millionaire households has surged to 8.71 lakhs, nearly doubling from 4.58 lakhs in 2021, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025.

Millionaire households now account for 0.31% of all Indian households, up from 0.17% in 2021. Between 2017 and 2025, India has witnessed a 445% increase in Rs 8.5 cr-plus households, which comes on the back of a broad-based surge in stock market gains, entrepreneurship and rapid state-level economic expansion.