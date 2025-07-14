Indian Vs US Corporate Life: Quiet Offices To Strict Boundaries, Amazon Employee Shares Five Differences

She also shared that US offices are more formal and quieter. Unlike Indian settings, casual desk chats among employees are rare. "No chai pe charcha. No stopping by someone’s desk to vent or laugh. Coffee chats have to be scheduled, often weeks ahead," she said.

She also noted the culture of self-reliance in US workplaces, a shift from the practice in India, where hand-holding is more common.

"In India, there's often more hand-holding, more people checking in. Here, you're expected to figure things out on your own," she added.

Another difference that Varsha experienced in the US was employees' preference for keeping work and personal life separate. According to her, while small talks do happen in US workplaces, they don’t convert into "deeper bonds" among employees.

"Small talk? Yes. Deep bonds? Rare. People tend to keep work and life separate, which can feel isolating at first," she highlighted.

She also posted her observation on the respect for an employee's boundaries. "But… boundaries are beautifully respected. When people log off, they really log off," she added.

The Amazon employee concluded her post by saying that while nobody prepares one for the emotional shift of working abroad, it gets "easier with time."