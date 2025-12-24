Indian Travel Vlogger Detained In China For Expressing Solidarity With Arunachal Woman

Indian travel vlogger Anant Mittal, widely recognised by his Instagram ID "On Road Indian," has alleged that he was detained by Chinese authorities for nearly 15 hours.

The incident, which reportedly took place on Nov. 16, 2025, was allegedly triggered by a video Mittal posted expressing solidarity with a woman from Arunachal Pradesh who had previously been detained in China.

Mittal, who has built 217K followers, shared his harrowing experience in a series of emotional social media updates after returning to India. He claimed that during the 15-hour period, he was kept in a detention area, denied food, and allowed water only once.

According to Mittal, the scrutiny began at an immigration counter where a specific sticker was placed on his passport, leading to an interrogation about his YouTube content.

He believes his vocal support for an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh, who was reportedly detained in Shanghai earlier that month, made him a target.