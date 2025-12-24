Indian Travel Vlogger Detained In China For Expressing Solidarity With Arunachal Woman
Mittal claimed that during the 15-hour period, he was kept in a detention area, denied food, and allowed water only once.
Indian travel vlogger Anant Mittal, widely recognised by his Instagram ID "On Road Indian," has alleged that he was detained by Chinese authorities for nearly 15 hours.
The incident, which reportedly took place on Nov. 16, 2025, was allegedly triggered by a video Mittal posted expressing solidarity with a woman from Arunachal Pradesh who had previously been detained in China.
Mittal, who has built 217K followers, shared his harrowing experience in a series of emotional social media updates after returning to India. He claimed that during the 15-hour period, he was kept in a detention area, denied food, and allowed water only once.
According to Mittal, the scrutiny began at an immigration counter where a specific sticker was placed on his passport, leading to an interrogation about his YouTube content.
He believes his vocal support for an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh, who was reportedly detained in Shanghai earlier that month, made him a target.
In an emotional Instagram caption, Mittal clarified that his intentions were personal rather than political. Having studied in the Northeast for three years, he described a deep emotional attachment to the region.
"I have no hate for anyone. I just love everyone and show this world on my page through my eyes. I’m not linked to any political agenda," he wrote
Despite the ordeal, the vlogger expressed gratitude for his safe release, noting that he was speaking "from the heart" and not under any external pressure and has returned to India.
"I am still crying while writing this Caption. I am already back to India safely. I am not uploading this video under any pressure. I'm just speaking my heart out to everyone. Namaste," he concluded his teary post.
The 'Arunachal woman' incident is about a protest by New Delhi regarding a similar case in Shanghai. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently condemned the "arbitrary detention" of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh who was reportedly held for 18 hours at Pudong Airport after officials refused to recognise her Indian passport.
Slamming the move as a violation of international travel conventions, the MEA reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh remains an "integral part of India," asserting that Chinese posturing cannot alter this "indisputable reality."