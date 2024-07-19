'Indian People Are The Toughest': Australian Podcaster Lauds Mumbai Uber Driver Who Braved Flooded Roads

Looking back on her journey, Steele wrote she had doubts about making it to the airport on time, but her driver's determination ensured she caught the flight on time. The video she shared offers a glimpse of the formidable journey to the airport. Despite it being 3 am, locals were out in full force to assist, she wrote. "The whole way through the water was above the wheels and people were waiting at every major flooding point. It was 3 am, but there were people to guide the cars. When I got to the airport, I was soaked but everyone was just chill, no bother. And yeah, I have left Mumbai. I'll be back."

The video has garnered 2.5 million views and thousands of likes, with numerous comments. One user commented, "Titanic could have been saved if the captain was from Mumbai," to which an Australian podcaster responded, "YOU ARE 100% CORRECT."

Another user remarked, "In India, to provide the hospitality to a foreigner they can go to any lengths just to make your experience better but still sadly racism against Indians is so casual over internet."

Other comments highlighted the indomitable spirit of Mumbaikars and the admirable qualities of Indian immigrants. One user said, "Mumbaikars' spirit is unmatched", while another wrote, “Indians are hardworking, they obey the law, and they don't try and change the culture of the country they are living in. I respect the Indian immigrants in my country.”