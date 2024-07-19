'Indian People Are The Toughest': Australian Podcaster Lauds Mumbai Uber Driver Who Braved Flooded Roads
The video has garnered 2.5 million views and thousands of likes, with numerous comments.
Monsoon has always been a challenging time for Mumbaikars. Instagrammers are given to romanticising the weather, but life is fraught with challenges for daily commuters. Waterlogging, potholes, traffic jams, health and sanitation woes, the list of challenges that monsoon brings in its wake is endless for the common man.
An Australian podcaster and content creator recently experienced these challenges first-hand during her trip to the city. She took to Instagram to thank her Uber driver for helping her catch her return flight amidst the flooding on the roads.
Expressing her gratitude toward the driver, who navigated her to the airport at 3 am, podcaster Bree Steele said, "Indian people are the toughest and chillest on the planet??!! We drove through flood waters like it was no big deal!!! It was scary!"
Looking back on her journey, Steele wrote she had doubts about making it to the airport on time, but her driver's determination ensured she caught the flight on time. The video she shared offers a glimpse of the formidable journey to the airport. Despite it being 3 am, locals were out in full force to assist, she wrote. "The whole way through the water was above the wheels and people were waiting at every major flooding point. It was 3 am, but there were people to guide the cars. When I got to the airport, I was soaked but everyone was just chill, no bother. And yeah, I have left Mumbai. I'll be back."
The video has garnered 2.5 million views and thousands of likes, with numerous comments. One user commented, "Titanic could have been saved if the captain was from Mumbai," to which an Australian podcaster responded, "YOU ARE 100% CORRECT."
Another user remarked, "In India, to provide the hospitality to a foreigner they can go to any lengths just to make your experience better but still sadly racism against Indians is so casual over internet."
Other comments highlighted the indomitable spirit of Mumbaikars and the admirable qualities of Indian immigrants. One user said, "Mumbaikars' spirit is unmatched", while another wrote, “Indians are hardworking, they obey the law, and they don't try and change the culture of the country they are living in. I respect the Indian immigrants in my country.”