Indian-Origin Public Employee In US Charged With Grand Larceny For Working Two Jobs In Secret

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Goswami worked for the semiconductor company during the same time he was working for the New York State Office.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the state Inspector General’s office undertook a joint investigation into the matter after which Goswami was arrested.

He was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, which is a serious class C felony in New York and carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Goswami appeared in Malta Town Court in the week and was released without bail while the case remained ongoing.

“My office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State,” Lang said after he was arrested.

She exhorted the importance of public officials not taking advantage of their positions to betray public trust and funnel essential resources meant for citizens.