Indian Origin Man Gets Fired From Job After Social Media Brag About Getting 'Free' Food From Canada Food Banks

In the video viral on social media, the man explains his money-saving scheme where he saves "hundreds of bucks" every month by not buying food and groceries.

24 Apr 2024, 01:19 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Screengrab from the video viral on social media</p></div>
Image source: Screengrab from the video viral on social media

An Indian-origin man in Canada named Mehul Prajapati ended up getting fired from his job after his social media brag about saving money by consuming "free" food from food banks set up for students.

The man had first shared a video on Instagram. However, the post grabbed eyeballs after an X user shared it on their profile, while criticising Prajapati. 

In the clip, the man explains his money-saving scheme where he saves "hundreds of bucks" every month by not buying food and groceries. Instead, he gets them from food banks run by non-profit organisations, trusts or churches for students in universities.

Prajapati even shows multiple bags of groceries containing fruits, vegetables and some canned goods as well. The fact that he worked as a bank data scientist at TD (Canada) and yet was taking food meant for students drew sharp criticism.

"This guy has a job as a bank data scientist for @TD_Canada, a position that averages $98,000 per year, and proudly uploaded this video showing how much “free food” he gets from charity food banks. you don’t hate them enough," the X user who shared the post on the microblogging platform said.

In yet another post, the user mentioned that "the food bank bandit was fired."

This post has gained 326.3K views and several responses from people.

