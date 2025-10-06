Indian Navy To Commission ‘Androth’ Today: Here's All You Need To Know

Constructed by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Androth has over 80% indigenous content, showing India’s growing maritime self-reliance and commitment to home-grown technology.



Androth was delivered by GRSE to the Indian Navy on Sept. 13. Measuring around 77 metres in length, these ships are the largest Indian Naval warships to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. They are fitted with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenous ASW rockets and advanced shallow-water SONAR, enabling precise detection and engagement of submarines in littoral zones.



According to the Indian Navy, the ship derives its name from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, symbolising the nation’s dedication to safeguarding its expansive maritime domains.



The original INS Androth (P69) served the country for more than 27 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy of its predecessor while integrating modern capabilities to address evolving maritime threats, stated the Indian Navy.

