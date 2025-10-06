Indian Navy To Commission ‘Androth’ Today: Here's All You Need To Know
The Indian Navy will commission its second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, Androth, strengthening its indigenous maritime defence capabilities.
The Indian Navy will commission Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremony on Monday (Oct. 6) at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), will preside over the event.
“The Indian Navy is set to commission ‘Androth,’ the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Navy's steady stride toward capability enhancement and indigenisation,” stated an official release from the Eastern Naval Command on Oct. 5, according to news agency PTI.
Built For Strength And Innovation
Constructed by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Androth has over 80% indigenous content, showing India’s growing maritime self-reliance and commitment to home-grown technology.
Androth was delivered by GRSE to the Indian Navy on Sept. 13. Measuring around 77 metres in length, these ships are the largest Indian Naval warships to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. They are fitted with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenous ASW rockets and advanced shallow-water SONAR, enabling precise detection and engagement of submarines in littoral zones.
According to the Indian Navy, the ship derives its name from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, symbolising the nation’s dedication to safeguarding its expansive maritime domains.
The original INS Androth (P69) served the country for more than 27 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy of its predecessor while integrating modern capabilities to address evolving maritime threats, stated the Indian Navy.
Advanced Capabilities
Equipped with cutting-edge weaponry, sensor suites, modern communication systems and waterjet propulsion, Androth can detect, track and neutralise underwater threats with precision. The vessel is also designed for maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal defence missions, according to the Indian Navy.
The Eastern Naval Command release stated that Androth’s induction would improve the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in littoral waters.
Growing Fleet Of Home-Grown Warships
The addition of Androth complements recent naval inductions including Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri and Nilgiri, highlighting a balanced expansion across various maritime operations. According to news agency ANI, these modern vessels embody the spirit of 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), with a high percentage of indigenous content, domestic design expertise and innovative technologies sourced from Indian shipyards and industries.