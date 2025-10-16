Indian Live-In Nanny In Sharjah Paid 'Slavery Wages', Not Given Week Offs, Redditor Alleges

An Indian live-in nanny in Sharjah, UAE, was paid a salary that was called "slavery wages" by other UAE netizens, coupled with harsh working conditions she had to endure, according to a reddit post from her nephew on Wednesday.

The post made on the UAE subreddit, asked other users if the pay and the working conditions were on par with what nannies are usually offered in the country.

The Redditor's aunt, a south Indian woman who does not speak English, was put in charge of caring for two children, along with preparing food and taking care of household chores. The post said that she was paid 1,050 dirhams which amounts to Rs 25,000 a month.

The family sponsored her UAE visa, was not given the weekends off, and expected her to work all seven days of the week. She was also restricted from seeing her family in person, being allowed to go see them once a month and for a few hours only.

"She’s got no day off and once in a month if she asks to come visit us they would be like nah and maybe they’ll allow 1-3 hours," the user said.