Indian Expat Wins Rs 240-Crore Jackpot In UAE Lottery, Shares His Wishlist: Watch Video

In the winning video posted by The UAE Lottery, Bolla who has been in the UAE for just one and a half years, said, "I haven't done any magic. I just chose an easy pick, and I bought 12 tickets. The last number is very special. It's my mom's birthday."

Reflecting on his future and how he plans to spend it, Bolla said, "I was just thinking about how to invest this amount and spend it the right way,"

"After winning this amount, I felt like I have money also. Now I want to work on my thoughts the right way and I want to do something big," he added.

On his wishlist, Bolla says he wants to buy a supercar and wants to celebrate this moment in a great resort or a seven-star hotel. He said that he wants to take his family to the UAE and wants to enjoy his whole life staying with them.

"My mom and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfill all their dreams and I want to take care of them," an emotional Bolla said. He also said that he will donate some amount to charity.