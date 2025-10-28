Indian Expat Wins Rs 240-Crore Jackpot In UAE Lottery, Shares His Wishlist: Watch Video
Anilkumar Bolla won during the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18, where he defied odds of over 8.8 million to one.
An Indian expatriate living in Abu Dhabi made history by winning the UAE Lottery’s biggest-ever jackpot, which is a staggering Dh100 million (Rs 240 crore).
Anilkumar Bolla won during the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18, where he defied odds of over 8.8 million to one.
Unlike previous draws where prizes were split among multiple claimants, Bolla's perfect match of all seven numbers secured the full, unshared windfall defying odds of a staggering one in 8.8 million.
The 29-year-old is a dedicated player since the lottery's inception, was unwinding at home when he got a call from the UAE Lottery team. "This win is beyond my wildest dreams.When I received the call, I thought it was surreal. I kept asking them to repeat the message. It took time to sink in, and even today, I still can’t believe my new reality," reported The Khaleej Times.
From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything!— The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025
Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day weâll never forget. ð
For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasnât just another day, it was the day that changed everything.
A life transformed, and a reminderâ¦ pic.twitter.com/uzCtR38eNE
In the winning video posted by The UAE Lottery, Bolla who has been in the UAE for just one and a half years, said, "I haven't done any magic. I just chose an easy pick, and I bought 12 tickets. The last number is very special. It's my mom's birthday."
Reflecting on his future and how he plans to spend it, Bolla said, "I was just thinking about how to invest this amount and spend it the right way,"
"After winning this amount, I felt like I have money also. Now I want to work on my thoughts the right way and I want to do something big," he added.
On his wishlist, Bolla says he wants to buy a supercar and wants to celebrate this moment in a great resort or a seven-star hotel. He said that he wants to take his family to the UAE and wants to enjoy his whole life staying with them.
"My mom and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfill all their dreams and I want to take care of them," an emotional Bolla said. He also said that he will donate some amount to charity.
While Anilkumar made history, he wasn’t the only winner that night. According to The Khaleej Times, the same draw saw 10 other participants win Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery. Since its inception, the UAE Lottery has produced over 200 winners of Dh100,000, and more than 100,000 players have collectively claimed over Dh147 million in prizes.