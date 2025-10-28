Indian Expat Wins Rs 240-Crore Jackpot In UAE Lottery: How Much Will He Take Home?
Anilkumar Bolla was declared the winner of the UAE’s largest-ever lottery after matching all seven numbers in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on Oct. 18.
A 29-year-old Indian expat has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning the UAE lottery’s record-breaking Dh100-million (over Rs 240 crore) jackpot. Anilkumar Bolla, who has been living in the capital Abu Dhabi for more than a year, was declared the winner of the UAE’s largest-ever lottery prize last week.
According to Khaleej Times, he was declared the winner after matching all seven numbers in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on Oct. 18. At the Lucky Day Draw, Bolla beat odds of over 1 in 8.8 million to win the huge prize money.
“From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything. A life transformed, and a reminder of what happens when you #DareToImagine,” The UAE Lottery said in an official post on X on Oct. 27, congratulating the winner.
Selection Of Lucky Day Draw Winners
The Lucky Day Draw is a digital raffle conducted by The UAE Lottery, a government-approved lottery system in the United Arab Emirates. The participants need to buy a Dh100 ticket and they get a random entry number. A set of winning numbers is selected in each draw. To win the jackpot, the ticket of a participant needs to match all the numbers.
The participants can buy tickets online through the official website or at the authorised outlets. The lottery outlets are also operating at Abu Dhabi Airport. Once purchased, each ticket enters the upcoming draw. The draws a held at periodic intervals and every time a random draw is conducted through computer software to select the winning numbers. Winners are declared through the livestreaming of each draw or the recorded videos. Each ticket number is verified by officials before awarding the prize money.
How Much Money Will Anilkumar Take Home?
For Indians, winning a lottery in the UAE may lead to some tax complications. The UAE does not levy income tax on individuals, but under Indian laws, if applicable, lottery winners may be liable to pay income tax as per existing rates.
In Bolla’s case, as he has been staying in Abu Dhabi for one and a half years, the entire lottery prize will be tax-free.
Indian Income Tax rules apply only if you are a ‘resident’ taxpayer. For resident Indians, any income or lottery winnings from anywhere in the world, including the UAE, will attract tax. However, for NRIs, the foreign income is generally not taxed in India.