Indian Expat Wins Rs 240-Crore Jackpot In UAE Lottery: How Much Will He Take Home?

A 29-year-old Indian expat has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning the UAE lottery’s record-breaking Dh100-million (over Rs 240 crore) jackpot. Anilkumar Bolla, who has been living in the capital Abu Dhabi for more than a year, was declared the winner of the UAE’s largest-ever lottery prize last week.

According to Khaleej Times, he was declared the winner after matching all seven numbers in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on Oct. 18. At the Lucky Day Draw, Bolla beat odds of over 1 in 8.8 million to win the huge prize money.

“From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything. A life transformed, and a reminder of what happens when you #DareToImagine,” The UAE Lottery said in an official post on X on Oct. 27, congratulating the winner.