Indian Air Force Day 2025: Date, Significance, Parade Details And All You Need To Know
A key highlight of this event will be Operation Sindoor, which marked India’s retaliation against Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack of April 22.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is geared up to mark its 93rd Air Force Day celebrations on Oct. 8. The event will present a grand display of the IAF’s operational strength and technological prowess.
Though the Full Dress Rehearsal held at Hindon Air Force Station faced rain-related disruptions on Monday, the officials are confident that the main event will deliver a seamless showcase of the IAF’s capabilities.
The IAF will also display aircraft that played a strategic role in compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire after Operation Sindoor, following a call from its DGMO to the Indian counterpart.
Significance Of IAF Day 2025
The 93rd Air Force Day marks a significant milestone for the Indian Air Force. To be held at Ghaziabad-based Hindon Air Base, the event reflects the IAF's readiness and modernisation.
This year, the focus will be on Operation Sindoor, with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh expected to highlight the IAF’s achievements, including the destruction of key Pakistani assets. A flypast is also likely to be held in Guwahati in mid-November, demonstrating the IAF’s expanding eastern footprint.
IAF Day 2025 Parade Details
This year’s Air Force Day parade line-up includes frontline fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, alongside the indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) system.
Heavy-lift aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-130J Super Hercules will also feature prominently. The Apache attack helicopter equipped with Longbow radar and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will also be displayed. The indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System and the S-band Rohini radar will further showcase India’s growing defence technology capabilities.
A special tribute will be paid to the recently retired MiG-21 Bison, which served the IAF for over six decades. Notably, the Bison played an operational role in Operation Sindoor along the western air corridor.
The IAF will also highlight its growing international footprint, with participation in multinational exercises such as Red Flag Alaska, Desert Knight, Udara Shakti in Malaysia and Bright Star in Egypt.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s 2025 mission to the International Space Station will also be celebrated, marking the IAF’s first foray into human spaceflight.
During Monday's dress rehearsal, the IAF’s role as a “first responder” in humanitarian missions was prominently highlighted. From flood relief in Uttarkashi and Punjab to earthquake response in Myanmar, the Air Force’s swift action in disaster zones was acknowledged during the dress rehearsal.
(With inputs from ANI)