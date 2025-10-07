Indian Air Force Day 2025: Date, Significance, Parade Details And All You Need To Know

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is geared up to mark its 93rd Air Force Day celebrations on Oct. 8. The event will present a grand display of the IAF’s operational strength and technological prowess.

A key highlight of this event will be Operation Sindoor, which marked India’s retaliation against Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack of April 22.

Though the Full Dress Rehearsal held at Hindon Air Force Station faced rain-related disruptions on Monday, the officials are confident that the main event will deliver a seamless showcase of the IAF’s capabilities.

The IAF will also display aircraft that played a strategic role in compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire after Operation Sindoor, following a call from its DGMO to the Indian counterpart.