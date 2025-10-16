India Much More Affordable Than US Despite Making Less Money: American Expat
She said that despite the fact that one can earn more money in the US, they also end up spending a lot more in the country.
Kristen Fisher, an expat from the US, has said prices and overall lifestyle in India was far more affordable than in the US.
In a post on Instagram, she said that the costs of essentials in the US is "far higher proportionally" than in India.
"So even with less money, I can still live a more comfortable life in India than I can in the USA. Money goes much further here so it just makes sense to me," she wrote in her post.
Fisher also posted a video accompanying it comparing the cost of various essentials from healthcare, to haircuts, to utilities, breaking down the differences in expenses.
Fisher stated that a movie ticket in India cost about $2.50-5 in India while in the US, it cost $12-16. She said that a standard haircut was "10-20 times cheaper", with it costing $1.20-2.50 in India while in the US it was priced at an average amount of $15-50.
Healthcare (a visit to the doctor) cost $150-600 in the US, as compared to $7-$17 in India. Utility bills are also notably cheaper at $40-50 in India compared to $200 in the US.
Commenters are also agreed with Fisher, saying that the costs of groceries and eating out was also notably lower, along with clothes shopping and public transport availability.
Some pointed out that this was the reason some Indians would shift to the US and save up money to spend in India, where they would return after a few years.
"The best hack in life is earn in USA and spend in India. That’s why many Indians have been migrating, earning and coming back after 10 to 15 years," user shashi_bhushan_kunda said.