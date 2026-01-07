India Drives Global Travel App Downloads But Lags Behind In Revenue; Europe, US Lead Market

Europe and the United States continue to lead the global travel app market in terms of revenue, together accounting for 78% of total earnings in 2024, according to data from Statista. The report shows the significant disparity noted between regions where these apps are downloaded and where they generate money.

Europe holds the largest share of downloads at 29%. It is followed by India at 15% and the US at 14%. China accounts for 10% of downloads, while other regions make up the remaining 11%. Despite strong download numbers in India and China, these markets contribute far less to revenue compared to Europe and the US.

When looking at revenue, it was found that Europe leads with 40% of global revenue. It's closely followed by the US at 38%. Meanwhile, other regions account for 11%.



The data showed that China generates just 3% of total revenue. India’s revenue share is also minimal even as it has a significant contribution to the downloads.

According to the report, the data highlights how monetisation varies across regions.