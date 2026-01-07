India Drives Global Travel App Downloads But Lags Behind In Revenue; Europe, US Lead Market
When looking at revenue, it was found in the report that Europe leads with 40% of global revenue. It's closely followed by the US at 38%. Meanwhile, other regions account for 11%.
Europe and the United States continue to lead the global travel app market in terms of revenue, together accounting for 78% of total earnings in 2024, according to data from Statista. The report shows the significant disparity noted between regions where these apps are downloaded and where they generate money.
Europe holds the largest share of downloads at 29%. It is followed by India at 15% and the US at 14%. China accounts for 10% of downloads, while other regions make up the remaining 11%. Despite strong download numbers in India and China, these markets contribute far less to revenue compared to Europe and the US.
The data showed that China generates just 3% of total revenue. India’s revenue share is also minimal even as it has a significant contribution to the downloads.
According to the report, the data highlights how monetisation varies across regions.
“This disparity highlights significant monetisation differences across regions, as markets like India and China contribute substantially to download volume (15% and 10% respectively) yet capture a fraction of global revenue,” it noted.
The report was compiled after analyzing data from online platform Sensor Tower. Revenue figures are based on App Store and Google Play in-app purchase estimates, excluding ads, third-party Android stores and direct developer sales. Download numbers include only the App Store and Google Play. Notably, Google Play is unavailable in mainland China.
In the report, Sensor Tower noted that from January to September 2024, global travel app downloads rose 4.4% while revenue jumped 19.5%. The market also shows a clear seasonal pattern.
Both downloads and revenue hit their lowest point in February each year. From February onwards, the numbers steadily climbed up, peaking in July.