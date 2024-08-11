Is It The 77th Or 78th Independence Day? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion
It was on August 15 in 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the Country.
Independence Day 2024: Schools to workplaces and housing societies, it's the time of the year when patriotic fervour grips the country as India prepares to celebrate Independence Day.
August 15 is a special date on the calendar for all Indians. It's a day when citizens acknowledge and honour the sacrifices and contributions of freedom fighters. Celebrations are usually marked with hoisting of the tri-colour, singing of patriotic songs, and cultural activities as Indians everywhere take pride in their roots.
Independence Day 2024: 77th Or 78th?
This year, India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day as the country got freedom on August 15, 1947, according to the government media release.
However, since the first anniversary is always observed a year after an event, it can be called the 77th anniversary of Independence.
This means India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day and 77th Independence Day anniversary on August 15, 2024.
Independence Day 2024 Celebrations
The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which started on August 9, will be celebrated till August 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day.
"The initiative aims to instil spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag," Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday in the national capital.
The minister urged citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and click a selfie with the flag and upload it on the HGT portal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a memorable mass movement. He also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same.
This year, the Ministry of Defence has initiated a drive to plant 15 lakh trees nationwide under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign on World Environment Day on June 5.
"The plantation drive is part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in the Name of Mother) campaign, and will be conducted through the three Services, and associated organisations such as DRDO, defence PSUs, CGDA, NCC, Sainik Schools, ordnance factories," the defence ministry said in a statement.