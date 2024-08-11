Is It The 77th Or 78th Independence Day? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which started on August 9, will be celebrated till August 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day.

"The initiative aims to instil spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag," Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday in the national capital.

The minister urged citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and click a selfie with the flag and upload it on the HGT portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a memorable mass movement. He also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same.

This year, the Ministry of Defence has initiated a drive to plant 15 lakh trees nationwide under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign on World Environment Day on June 5.

"The plantation drive is part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in the Name of Mother) campaign, and will be conducted through the three Services, and associated organisations such as DRDO, defence PSUs, CGDA, NCC, Sainik Schools, ordnance factories," the defence ministry said in a statement.