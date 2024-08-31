NDTV ProfitTrendingImportant Days In September 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National and International Events
Important Days In September 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National and International Events

This month is packed with several festivities and important events such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Teachers' Day, Hindi Diwas, World Tourism Day and more.

31 Aug 2024, 12:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Representative/Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Representative/Freepik)

September is the ninth month of the Gregorian calendar. It is derived from the Latin term 'Septem' which means seven. Earlier, the Roman calendar had only 10 months and September happened to be the seventh month. However, two more months (January and February) were later added to the calendar and September became the ninth month, but the name was retained.

The 10-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha begins on September 7 this year. The festival will see devotees perform puja, worship the Ganesha idol, and immerse the idol in water bodies. Many people visit popular pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadicha Ganraj, Andhericha Raja, etc. in the city. Several schools also remain closed during the festival.

This month, the nation will celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, philosopher, and teacher, and the second President of India.

Hindi Diwas will be celebrated on September 14. The day is observed annually to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the country's official languages.

Further ahead in the month, World Tourism Day will be observed on September 27. Tourism plays a significant role in the economic development of any nation, and simultaneously encourages peace, interconnects nations, and makes them interdependent.

List Of Important Days In September 2024

  • September 1: National Nutrition Week (September 1-7)

  • September 5: International Day of Charity; Teachers' Day

  • September 6: Onam (September 6-15)

  • September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi; International Day of Police Cooperation; International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies;

  • September 8: International Literacy Day

  • September 9: International Day to Protect Education from Attack

  • September 11: National Forest Martyrs' Day; Digvijay Diwas

  • September 12: United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

  • September 14: Hindi Diwas

  • September 15: International Day of Democracy; National Engineers’ Day

  • September 16: International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South; International Day for Interventional Cardiology; International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

  • September 17: World Patient Safety Day; Eid Milad-Un-Nabi; Anant Chaturdashi

  • September 18: International Equal Pay Day

  • September 20: World Cleanup Day

  • September 21: International Day of Peace; World Alzheimer's Day

  • September 22: World Rivers Day; World Rhino Day

  • September 23: International Day of Sign Languages

  • September 25: World Pharmacists' Day

  • September 26: World Maritime Day; International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons; World Environmental Health Day

  • September 27: World Tourism Day

  • September 28: International Day for Universal Access to Information; World Rabies Day

  • September 29: International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste; World Heart Day

  • September 30: International Translation Day

