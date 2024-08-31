Important Days In September 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National and International Events
This month is packed with several festivities and important events such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Teachers' Day, Hindi Diwas, World Tourism Day and more.
September is the ninth month of the Gregorian calendar. It is derived from the Latin term 'Septem' which means seven. Earlier, the Roman calendar had only 10 months and September happened to be the seventh month. However, two more months (January and February) were later added to the calendar and September became the ninth month, but the name was retained.
This month is packed with several festivities and important events such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Teachers' Day, Hindi Diwas, World Tourism Day and more.
The 10-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha begins on September 7 this year. The festival will see devotees perform puja, worship the Ganesha idol, and immerse the idol in water bodies. Many people visit popular pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadicha Ganraj, Andhericha Raja, etc. in the city. Several schools also remain closed during the festival.
This month, the nation will celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, philosopher, and teacher, and the second President of India.
Hindi Diwas will be celebrated on September 14. The day is observed annually to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the country's official languages.
Further ahead in the month, World Tourism Day will be observed on September 27. Tourism plays a significant role in the economic development of any nation, and simultaneously encourages peace, interconnects nations, and makes them interdependent.
List Of Important Days In September 2024
September 1: National Nutrition Week (September 1-7)
September 5: International Day of Charity; Teachers' Day
September 6: Onam (September 6-15)
September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi; International Day of Police Cooperation; International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies;
September 8: International Literacy Day
September 9: International Day to Protect Education from Attack
September 11: National Forest Martyrs' Day; Digvijay Diwas
September 12: United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation
September 14: Hindi Diwas
September 15: International Day of Democracy; National Engineers’ Day
September 16: International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South; International Day for Interventional Cardiology; International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
September 17: World Patient Safety Day; Eid Milad-Un-Nabi; Anant Chaturdashi
September 18: International Equal Pay Day
September 20: World Cleanup Day
September 21: International Day of Peace; World Alzheimer's Day
September 22: World Rivers Day; World Rhino Day
September 23: International Day of Sign Languages
September 25: World Pharmacists' Day
September 26: World Maritime Day; International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons; World Environmental Health Day
September 27: World Tourism Day
September 28: International Day for Universal Access to Information; World Rabies Day
September 29: International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste; World Heart Day
September 30: International Translation Day