Important Days In September 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National and International Events

September is the ninth month of the Gregorian calendar. It is derived from the Latin term 'Septem' which means seven. Earlier, the Roman calendar had only 10 months and September happened to be the seventh month. However, two more months (January and February) were later added to the calendar and September became the ninth month, but the name was retained.

This month is packed with several festivities and important events such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Teachers' Day, Hindi Diwas, World Tourism Day and more.

The 10-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha begins on September 7 this year. The festival will see devotees perform puja, worship the Ganesha idol, and immerse the idol in water bodies. Many people visit popular pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadicha Ganraj, Andhericha Raja, etc. in the city. Several schools also remain closed during the festival.

This month, the nation will celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, philosopher, and teacher, and the second President of India.

Hindi Diwas will be celebrated on September 14. The day is observed annually to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the country's official languages.

Further ahead in the month, World Tourism Day will be observed on September 27. Tourism plays a significant role in the economic development of any nation, and simultaneously encourages peace, interconnects nations, and makes them interdependent.