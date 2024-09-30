Important Days In October 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National And International Events

'October' derives its name from the Latin term 'octo', which means eight. It was the eighth month in the Roman calendar, which had 10 months. However, in the Gregorian calendar, it is the 10th month.

This year, October is packed with festivals, including Dussehra and Navrati, and significant days such as Gandhi Jayanti, World Mental Health Day, and International Day of the Girl Child.

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated in India. This festival is dedicated to goddess Durga, and marks the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day after nine days of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra. This day marks lord Rama's victory over Ravan.

Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Also known as the 'Father of the Nation', Indians everywhere pay tributes to Gandhiji on this day.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Day is celebrated on October 8. IAF was established on October 8, 1932, and its main aim is to protect the Indian airspace. Over 170,000 personnel are a part of the Indian Air Force and it is reported to be the fourth largest operational air force worldwide.

This year, India will celebrate its 92nd Air Force Day with the theme of 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar', which means that the Indian Air Force is qualified, strong, and independent.

Apart from these, there are several significant international events this month. World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 to spread awareness about mental health issues worldwide. The aim is to educate people about mental health illness and reach out to the right medical institutions to improve mental health.