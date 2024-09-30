Important Days In October 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National And International Events
The month of October is packed with several festivities and important events such as Navratri, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, World Mental Health Day and International Day of the Girl Child.
'October' derives its name from the Latin term 'octo', which means eight. It was the eighth month in the Roman calendar, which had 10 months. However, in the Gregorian calendar, it is the 10th month.
This year, October is packed with festivals, including Dussehra and Navrati, and significant days such as Gandhi Jayanti, World Mental Health Day, and International Day of the Girl Child.
Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated in India. This festival is dedicated to goddess Durga, and marks the victory of good over evil.
The 10th day after nine days of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra. This day marks lord Rama's victory over Ravan.
Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Also known as the 'Father of the Nation', Indians everywhere pay tributes to Gandhiji on this day.
Indian Air Force (IAF) Day is celebrated on October 8. IAF was established on October 8, 1932, and its main aim is to protect the Indian airspace. Over 170,000 personnel are a part of the Indian Air Force and it is reported to be the fourth largest operational air force worldwide.
This year, India will celebrate its 92nd Air Force Day with the theme of 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar', which means that the Indian Air Force is qualified, strong, and independent.
Apart from these, there are several significant international events this month. World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 to spread awareness about mental health issues worldwide. The aim is to educate people about mental health illness and reach out to the right medical institutions to improve mental health.
List Of Important Days In October 2024:
October 1: International Day of Older Persons
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti; International Day of Non-Violence
October 3: Navratri begins
October 4: World Space Week (October 4-10)
October 5: World Teachers' Day
October 8: Indian Air Force Day
October 9: World Post Day
October 10: World Mental Health Day
October 11: International Day of Girl Child
October 12: Dusshera; World Migratory Bird Day
October 13: International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
October 15: International Day of Rural Women
October 16: World Food Day
October 17: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
October 24: United Nations Day; World Development Information Day
October 27: World Day for Audiovisual Heritage
October 29: International Day of Care and Support; Dhanteras
October 31: World Cities' Day