Important Days In November 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National And International Events
This year, November is packed with several auspicious and important days, such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj, World Tsunami Awareness Day, and Children's Day.
The term 'November' is derived from the Latin term 'Novem,' which means nine. The Roman calendar had only ten months, and November happened to be the ninth month. However, it is the eleventh month in the Gregorian calendar.
Diwali is also known as the festival of lights. This Hindu festival marks the arrival of Lord Rama in Ayodhya after his victory against Ravana and the completion of his 14 years of exile.
People celebrate this festival in different parts of India with different traditions and practices. From lighting diyas and lanterns to worshipping Lord Rama, several traditions are followed among people.
Bhai Dooj is yet another Indian festival celebrated to mark the bond between siblings. Based on the Hindu mythological stories, it was on this day that Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. His sister welcomed him with a tilak on his forehead, flowers, and sweets.
This day and its traditions are believed to help remove evil forces and to seek blessings.
On this day, siblings share presents and eat sweets. This festival is known with different names in different parts of the nation. For instance, south of India celebrates it as Yama Dwitiya and West Bengal observes this festival as Bhai Phota.
In December 2015, the UN General Assembly declared November 5 as the World Tsunami Awareness Day to spread awareness regarding Tsunami and take initiatives to reduce their risk.
India celebrates November 14 as Children's Day to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about education, rights associated with education, and the welfare of children around the country.
List Of Important Days In November 2024
November 1: Diwali
November 2: International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists
November 3: Bhai Dooj
November 5: World Tsunami Awareness Day
November 6: International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict
November 9: International Week of Science and Peace (November 9-15)
November 10: World Science Day for Peace and Development
November 14: Children's Day; World Diabetes Day
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti; International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime
November 16: International Day for Tolerance
November 17: World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
November 18: World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence
November 19: World Toilet Day
November 20: World Children's Day
November 21: World Philosophy Day; World Television Day
November 24: World Conjoined Twins Day
November 25: International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
November 26: World Sustainable Transport Day
November 29: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
November 30: Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare