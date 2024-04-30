NDTV ProfitTrendingImportant Days In May 2024: Here’s A Complete List Of International And National Events
ADVERTISEMENT

Important Days In May 2024: Here’s A Complete List Of International And National Events

May is the fifth month of the English calendar and holds a lot of significance around the world. From International Labour Day to World Turtle Day, there’s a lot to celebrate in this month.

30 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

May is the fifth month in the English calendar and comprises 31 days. This month was named after the Roman goddess Maia, according to a few reports. She was considered the earth goddess and a nurturer. 

From International Labour Day to World Turtle Day, there’s a lot to celebrate this month. It marks the presence of several significant events in the lives of people across the world. 

Here are a few important days and dates to remember in May 2024:

  • May 1: International Labour Day, May Day, Maharashtra Day, Gujarat Day

  • May 2: World Tuna Day

  • May 3: World Press Freedom Day

  • May 4: Coal Miners Day, International Firefighter’s Day

  • May 5: World Laughter Day

  • May 6: International No Diet Day

  • May 7: World Athletics Day, World Asthma Day, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3

  • May 8: World Red Cross Day, World Thalassaemia Day

  • May 9: Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

  • May 10: World Lupus Day

  • M,ay 11: National Technology Day

  • May 12: International Nurses Day, International Mother’s Day

  • May 13: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4

  • May 15: International Day of Families

  • May 16: International Day of Light, National Dengue Day

  • May 17: World Hypertension Day, World Telecommunication Day, National Endangered Species Day

  • May 18: International Museum Day, World AIDS Vaccine Day Armed Forces Day

  • May 20: World Metrology Day, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5

  • May 21: National Anti-Terrorism Day

  • May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity

  • May 23: World Turtle Day; Buddha Purnima

  • May 24: National Brother’s Day

  • May 25: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6

  • May 27: National Memorial Day

  • May 29: International Day of UN Peacekeepers

  • May 30: Goa Statehood Day, Hindi Journalism Day

  • May 31: Anti-Tobacco Day

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT