Important Days In May 2024: Here’s A Complete List Of International And National Events
May is the fifth month of the English calendar and holds a lot of significance around the world. From International Labour Day to World Turtle Day, there’s a lot to celebrate in this month.
May is the fifth month in the English calendar and comprises 31 days. This month was named after the Roman goddess Maia, according to a few reports. She was considered the earth goddess and a nurturer.
Here are a few important days and dates to remember in May 2024:
May 1: International Labour Day, May Day, Maharashtra Day, Gujarat Day
May 2: World Tuna Day
May 3: World Press Freedom Day
May 4: Coal Miners Day, International Firefighter’s Day
May 5: World Laughter Day
May 6: International No Diet Day
May 7: World Athletics Day, World Asthma Day, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3
May 8: World Red Cross Day, World Thalassaemia Day
May 9: Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
May 10: World Lupus Day
M,ay 11: National Technology Day
May 12: International Nurses Day, International Mother’s Day
May 13: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4
May 15: International Day of Families
May 16: International Day of Light, National Dengue Day
May 17: World Hypertension Day, World Telecommunication Day, National Endangered Species Day
May 18: International Museum Day, World AIDS Vaccine Day Armed Forces Day
May 20: World Metrology Day, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5
May 21: National Anti-Terrorism Day
May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity
May 23: World Turtle Day; Buddha Purnima
May 24: National Brother’s Day
May 25: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6
May 27: National Memorial Day
May 29: International Day of UN Peacekeepers
May 30: Goa Statehood Day, Hindi Journalism Day
May 31: Anti-Tobacco Day