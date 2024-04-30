Important Days In May 2024: Here’s A Complete List Of International And National Events

May is the fifth month in the English calendar and comprises 31 days. This month was named after the Roman goddess Maia, according to a few reports. She was considered the earth goddess and a nurturer.

From International Labour Day to World Turtle Day, there’s a lot to celebrate this month. It marks the presence of several significant events in the lives of people across the world.

Here are a few important days and dates to remember in May 2024: