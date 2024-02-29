Important Days In March 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events

NDTV ProfitTrendingImportant Days In March 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events
International Women's Day, Holi and Good Friday are some of the important dates to remember in March 2024.

29 Feb 2024, 10:33 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

March 2024: The third month in the calendar brings a new season in India. The country observes a change in its weather as the winter season nears its end and the early signs of summer are visible welcoming the Spring season. This 31-day month marks a new season with several important national and international days.  

March - the term is acquired from Martius, a Latin word named after the Roman God of War, Mars. People in Ireland honour St. Patrick on March 17 and hence this month is believed to be lucky for many.

The month of March has a lot in store for people in India and worldwide, from festivals to various international and national events.

Important Days in March 2024

  • March 1: World Civil Defence Day, Zero Discrimination Day, International Wheelchair Day, St. David's Day, World Compliment Day

  • March 2: International Rescue Cat Day

  • March 3: World Wildlife Day; World Hearing Day, International Irish Whiskey Day

  • March 4: National Safety Day; Employee Appreciation Day, World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, World Obesity Day

  • March 8: International Women's Day, Mahashivaratri

  • March 10: CISF Raising Day, International Day of Awesomeness

  • March 12: Ramakrishna Jayanti, Mauritius Day

  • March 13: No Smoking Day

  • March 14: International Day of Action For Rivers, Pi Day, World Kidney Day, International Day of Mathematics

  • March 15: World Consumer Rights Day

  • March 16: National Vaccination Day

  • March 17: World Sleep Day

  • March 18: Ordnance Factories Day (India), Global Recycling Day

  • March 19: World Social Work Day

  • March 20: World Sparrow Day, International Day of Happiness, World Storytelling Day

  • March 21: World Down Syndrome Day, World Forestry Day, World Poetry Day, International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, International Fragrance Day

  • March 22: World Water Day

  • March 23: World Meteorological Day, Atheist Day

  • March 24: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

  • March 25: Holi, International Day of the Unborn Child

  • March 27: World Theatre Day, International Whiskey Day

  • March 29: Good Friday, World Piano Day

  • March 30: International Day of Zero Waste

  • March 31: World Backup Day, International Transgender Day of Visibility

