Important Days In March 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events

March 2024: The third month in the calendar brings a new season in India. The country observes a change in its weather as the winter season nears its end and the early signs of summer are visible welcoming the Spring season. This 31-day month marks a new season with several important national and international days.

March - the term is acquired from Martius, a Latin word named after the Roman God of War, Mars. People in Ireland honour St. Patrick on March 17 and hence this month is believed to be lucky for many.