Important Days In March 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events
International Women's Day, Holi and Good Friday are some of the important dates to remember in March 2024.
March 2024: The third month in the calendar brings a new season in India. The country observes a change in its weather as the winter season nears its end and the early signs of summer are visible welcoming the Spring season. This 31-day month marks a new season with several important national and international days.
March - the term is acquired from Martius, a Latin word named after the Roman God of War, Mars. People in Ireland honour St. Patrick on March 17 and hence this month is believed to be lucky for many.
The month of March has a lot in store for people in India and worldwide, from festivals to various international and national events.
Important Days in March 2024
March 1: World Civil Defence Day, Zero Discrimination Day, International Wheelchair Day, St. David's Day, World Compliment Day
March 2: International Rescue Cat Day
March 3: World Wildlife Day; World Hearing Day, International Irish Whiskey Day
March 4: National Safety Day; Employee Appreciation Day, World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, World Obesity Day
March 8: International Women's Day, Mahashivaratri
March 10: CISF Raising Day, International Day of Awesomeness
March 12: Ramakrishna Jayanti, Mauritius Day
March 13: No Smoking Day
March 14: International Day of Action For Rivers, Pi Day, World Kidney Day, International Day of Mathematics
March 15: World Consumer Rights Day
March 16: National Vaccination Day
March 17: World Sleep Day
March 18: Ordnance Factories Day (India), Global Recycling Day
March 19: World Social Work Day
March 20: World Sparrow Day, International Day of Happiness, World Storytelling Day
March 21: World Down Syndrome Day, World Forestry Day, World Poetry Day, International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, International Fragrance Day
March 22: World Water Day
March 23: World Meteorological Day, Atheist Day
March 24: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
March 25: Holi, International Day of the Unborn Child
March 27: World Theatre Day, International Whiskey Day
March 29: Good Friday, World Piano Day
March 30: International Day of Zero Waste
March 31: World Backup Day, International Transgender Day of Visibility