Important Days In August 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National and International Events

The eighth month of the Gregorian calendar is named 'August' which means inspiring reverence or admiration. This month was named in honour of the first Roman Emperor, Augustus Caesar.

The month packs in important days like Independence Day, Friendship Day, International Youth Day, World Organ Donation Day, Rakshabandhan, and National Space Day.

Patriotic and religious fervour combine in August with 'Independence Day' on August 15, 'National Space Day' on August 23 and 'Janmashtami' on August 26.

India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year. The Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov has scheduled several activities like reel-making contests, nationwide quiz competitions, painting contests etc to boost the patriotic spirit among people, especially the youth. The Ministry is set to plant 15 lakh trees nationwide on this day.

The nation will also mark the accomplishment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission along with the safe and soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface on August 23. This day is celebrated as 'National Space Day' as India became the first nation to land near the southern polar region of the moon and the fourth nation to mark its presence on the moon.

Apart from this, the Hindu festival of 'Janmashtami' will be celebrated this month. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated across the nation in several different ways. It is popularly known as Gokulashtami and Krishna Janmashtami.

While some devotees observe a fast on this day, others worship his idol. Several devotees visit Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka during this period to witness the grand 'Janmashtami' celebrations.