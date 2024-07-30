Important Days In August 2024: Here's A Complete List Of National and International Events
The month packs in important days like Independence Day, Friendship Day, International Youth Day, World Organ Donation Day, Rakshabandhan, and National Space Day.
The eighth month of the Gregorian calendar is named 'August' which means inspiring reverence or admiration. This month was named in honour of the first Roman Emperor, Augustus Caesar.
Patriotic and religious fervour combine in August with 'Independence Day' on August 15, 'National Space Day' on August 23 and 'Janmashtami' on August 26.
India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year. The Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov has scheduled several activities like reel-making contests, nationwide quiz competitions, painting contests etc to boost the patriotic spirit among people, especially the youth. The Ministry is set to plant 15 lakh trees nationwide on this day.
The nation will also mark the accomplishment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission along with the safe and soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface on August 23. This day is celebrated as 'National Space Day' as India became the first nation to land near the southern polar region of the moon and the fourth nation to mark its presence on the moon.
Apart from this, the Hindu festival of 'Janmashtami' will be celebrated this month. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated across the nation in several different ways. It is popularly known as Gokulashtami and Krishna Janmashtami.
While some devotees observe a fast on this day, others worship his idol. Several devotees visit Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka during this period to witness the grand 'Janmashtami' celebrations.
Important Days In August 2024:
August 1: World Breastfeeding Week
August 3: Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day
August 4: Friendship Day
August 7: National Handloom Day; Hariyali Teej
August 8: Quit India Movement Day
August 9: International Day of the World's Indigenous People; Nag Panchami
August 10: World Lion Day; World Biofuel Day
August 11: World Steelpan Day
August 12: International Youth Day; World Elephant Day
August 13: World Organ Donation Day
August 15: India's Independence Day
August 19: World Humanitarian Day; World Photography Day; Rakshabandhan; Sanskrit Diwas; Narali Purnima
August 21: International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism
August 22: International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief
August 23: National Space Day; International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition [UNESCO]
August 26: Janmashtami; International Dog Day
August 29: National Sports Day; International Day against Nuclear Tests
August 30: International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances
August 31: International Day for People of African Descent