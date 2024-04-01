Important Days In April 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events
From World Health Day to Gudi Padwa, here are a few important dates to remember in April 2024.
The fourth month in the calendar marks the beginning of the new financial year in India. Across the world, the month begins with a day of fun and laughter as April Fools' Day falls on April 1. The month also packs in several important international and national days.
The term ‘April’ is derived from the Latin term ‘Aprilis’, which the ancient Romans named the fourth month of the calendar. However, a few Roman authors believe that ‘Aprilis’ stands for the Latin verb ‘aperire’ which means to open. April is the month for the opening or blooming of buds. However, there is no strong evidence to confirm this belief, and it is a mere theory.
Regardless, there's a lot to look forward to this month.
Important Days in April 2024
April 1: Odisha Foundation Day; April Fool’s Day; Nature Day
April 2: World Autism Awareness Day
April 3: Independent Artist Day; National Walking Day
April 4: International Day for Mine Awareness
April 5: National Maritime Day (India)
April 6: National Library Day; National Handmade Day
April 7: World Health Day
April 8: Baby Massage Day; International Feng Shui Awareness Day
April 9: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Chaitra Navratri
April 10: World Homeopathy Day; Siblings Day
April 11: National Pet Day; National Safe Motherhood Day
April 13: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; Baisakhi
April 14: Tamil New Year
April 15: World Art Day; Sinking of the Titanic
April 16: World Semicolon Day
April 17: Ram Navami; World Hemophilia Day; World Circus Day
April 18: World Heritage Day; National Exercise Day
April 20: Husband Appreciation Day
April 21: Mahavir Jayanti; National Civil Services Day; National Tea Day
April 22: World Earth Day
April 23: World Book Day; English Language Day; World Table Tennis Day
April 24: National Panchayatiraj Day; National Skipping Day
April 25: World Malaria Day; World Penguin Day; National DNA Day
April 26: World Intellectual Property Day; National AI Day
April 27: World Design Day; World Veterinary Day
April 28: World Day for Safety and Health at Work; National Superhero Day
April 29: International Dance Day; World Wish Day
April 30: International Jazz Day; Ayushman Bharat Diwas