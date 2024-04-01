Important Days In April 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events

NDTV ProfitTrendingImportant Days In April 2024: Here’s A Complete List of International And National Events
From World Health Day to Gudi Padwa, here are a few important dates to remember in April 2024.

01 Apr 2024, 04:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The fourth month in the calendar marks the beginning of the new financial year in India. Across the world, the month begins with a day of fun and laughter as April Fools' Day falls on April 1. The month also packs in several important international and national days.

The term ‘April’ is derived from the Latin term ‘Aprilis’, which the ancient Romans named the fourth month of the calendar. However, a few Roman authors believe that ‘Aprilis’ stands for the Latin verb ‘aperire’ which means to open. April is the month for the opening or blooming of buds. However, there is no strong evidence to confirm this belief, and it is a mere theory.

Regardless, there's a lot to look forward to this month.

Important Days in April 2024

  • April 1: Odisha Foundation Day; April Fool’s Day; Nature Day

  • April 2: World Autism Awareness Day

  • April 3: Independent Artist Day; National Walking Day

  • April 4: International Day for Mine Awareness

  • April 5: National Maritime Day (India)

  • April 6: National Library Day; National Handmade Day

  • April 7: World Health Day

  • April 8: Baby Massage Day; International Feng Shui Awareness Day

  • April 9: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Chaitra Navratri

  • April 10: World Homeopathy Day; Siblings Day

  • April 11: National Pet Day; National Safe Motherhood Day

  • April 13: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; Baisakhi

  • April 14: Tamil New Year

  • April 15: World Art Day; Sinking of the Titanic

  • April 16: World Semicolon Day

  • April 17: Ram Navami; World Hemophilia Day; World Circus Day

  • April 18: World Heritage Day; National Exercise Day

  • April 20: Husband Appreciation Day

  • April 21: Mahavir Jayanti; National Civil Services Day; National Tea Day

  • April 22: World Earth Day

  • April 23: World Book Day; English Language Day; World Table Tennis Day

  • April 24: National Panchayatiraj Day; National Skipping Day

  • April 25: World Malaria Day; World Penguin Day; National DNA Day

  • April 26: World Intellectual Property Day; National AI Day

  • April 27: World Design Day; World Veterinary Day

  • April 28: World Day for Safety and Health at Work; National Superhero Day

  • April 29: International Dance Day; World Wish Day

  • April 30: International Jazz Day; Ayushman Bharat Diwas

