IIFA 2024 Nominations: 'Animal' Leads With 11 Nominations; Check Full List

Action drama 'Animal' and family drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' have emerged as the top nominees at the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2024, the organisers announced on Monday.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' leads with 11 nominations. 'Rocky Aur Rani...' -- starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt -- came in a close second with 10 nods.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' received seven nominations each. Top stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone have also been nominated.