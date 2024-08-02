'If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold...': Online Visa Start-Up CEO's Offer Catches Attention Of Netizens

Chopra had bagged a gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The 26-year-old defending champion is now chasing his second gold at the Paris Olympics.

Soon after Nahta put up his post on July 30, he received a barrage of queries regarding the offer. He has now shared another post elaborating on his offer.

"On 30th July, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work: Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th Aug. If he bags gold, we will offer one free visa to all users for one entire day,” the caption read.

He added the company would bear the visa cost for all countries for that particular day.

Users can drop their email address in the comment section and the company will create an account on behalf of the user with free visa credit.