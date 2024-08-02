'If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold...': Online Visa Start-Up CEO's Offer Catches Attention Of Netizens
In an offer that has created a buzz on social media, Mohak Nahta, the CEO of online visa start-up firm, Atlys, promised free visas for everyone if India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, bagged a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Sharing the post on his LinkedIn profile, Nahta wrote it, "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let's go India."
Chopra had bagged a gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The 26-year-old defending champion is now chasing his second gold at the Paris Olympics.
Soon after Nahta put up his post on July 30, he received a barrage of queries regarding the offer. He has now shared another post elaborating on his offer.
"On 30th July, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work: Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th Aug. If he bags gold, we will offer one free visa to all users for one entire day,” the caption read.
He added the company would bear the visa cost for all countries for that particular day.
Users can drop their email address in the comment section and the company will create an account on behalf of the user with free visa credit.
The CEO's post gained over 1,400 likes and 3,000 comments with over 60 reposts on the LinkedIn platform.
Nahta's company is based in San Francisco, California, US, with branches in Delhi and Mumbai.
Here is how people reacted to his post:
"Great initiative and an even better way to cheer for our golden boy. Indiaaaa India!!," a user said.
Another LinkedIn user stated, "Good Luck to Neeraj for winning the gold medal & cheers to you Mohakji for ur love for sports."
