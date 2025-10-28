Hyderabad Man Claims Cab Drivers Used Traffic Excuse To Demand Rs 6,000 Fare

A Hyderabad man has claimed that multiple cab drivers demanded up to Rs 6,000 for an early morning ride to the airport.

In a Reddit post, the man described booking a cab around 4:00 am for a 7:00 am flight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. According to him, the driver called soon after and, upon learning the destination, asked for “some extra accordingly.”

When the passenger insisted on paying the fare shown on the app, the driver allegedly claimed that routes had changed and traffic issues could cause delays before asking for Rs 5,000 for the trip.

“He said something about the routes being changed and claimed we might get stuck, and he asked for Rs 5,000,” the post read.

“The same story repeated with other drivers. They were quoting anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000,” the user wrote. “I didn’t understand what was going on, so I asked my friend to drop me instead.”

He added that while there was some traffic on the way, the journey was quick.

“Is there any issue going on with cabs to the airport, or are these drivers just trying to extort extra money from customers because they know people won’t find another cab immediately?” he ended the post.