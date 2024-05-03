Hyderabad Man Bags Guinness World Record For Typing 'Z To A' In 2.88 Seconds | WATCH
Ashraf's achievement has garnered praise online. Social media users expressed a mix of astonishment and amusement, with comments ranging from "proud" to claims of breaking the record.
A man from Hyderabad has bagged a spot in the Guinness World Records for the "fastest time to type the alphabet backwards".
A video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram shows SK Ashraf at a computer screen, his fingers flying across the keyboard as he types the alphabet in reverse order from Z to A. Watch the video here:
A user wrote, "Now that’s a RECORD !👏" while another Instagram user wrote, "His record made us very proud 👏🏼"
Some even said that they could do the same feat. An Instagram user wrote, "I guess I can break it."
"Not bragging but that’s so slow to me," said another.
Screenshot of some comments
This isn't Ashraf's first time with Guinness World Records. According to their website, he previously held the record for the "fastest time to type the alphabet" traditionally (A to Z). He achieved the feat on October 10, 2017, by typing A to Z in 3.37 seconds. This record had previously remained unbroken since 2012.
Reckon you could do this quicker? ð¤ pic.twitter.com/QnbrkjOesd— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 10, 2021
To qualify for the record, challengers must leave a space between each letter typed.